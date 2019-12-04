December 2019: Auspicious Hindu Marriage Dates With Timings Faith Mysticism oi-Lekhaka

There is a beautiful shloka that is read on the Hindu wedding day -

"Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnu,

Mangalam Garuda Dhwaja,

Mangalam Pundari Kaksho,

Mangalaya Thanno Hari."

When translated in English it means-

"May auspiciousness be unto Lord Vishnu,

May all auspiciousness be unto the one who has the Garuda, the king of birds as the symbol in his flag,

May all auspiciousness be unto the Lord with lotus-like eyes,

Lord Hari is the abode of all auspiciousness."

December 2019: 12 Auspicious Dates That You May Not Be Knowing

Marriage is said to be a bond that ties a man and woman forever. It is considered to be a sacred institution and therefore, people always try to avoid any sort of mistakes in marriage. In order to ensure a blissful married life, people tend to marry on auspicious occasions only. So, if you are planning to get married yourself this month or maybe it is your children who will be getting married in December, you need to check the right time to carry out the auspicious work. Therefore, we have listed the auspicious dates for Hindu Marriage in the month of December 2019.

5 December 2019: Thursday

This is an auspicious date on which you can plan your wedding. The Muhurat of marriage will start from 08:08 PM (5 December) to 7:00 AM (6 December). The Nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada and the Tithi is Navami and Dashami.

6 December 2019: Friday

This is another auspicious date for the Hindu marriage when you can plan your wedding. The muhurat on this day will start from 07:00 AM to 04:32 PM. The Nakshatra on this day is Uttara Bhadrapada and the Tithi on 6 December will be Dashami.

11 December 2019: Wednesday

This is also an auspicious date if you are planning a wedding in December this year. The Muhurat starts from 10:54 PM and ends at 07:04 AM (12 December). The Nakshatra will be Rohini and the Tithi will be Purnima.

12 December 2019: Thursday

This is the last auspicious day in the month of December this year. So if you have still not planned for your wedding then make sure you mark this date. The Muhurat will begin at 07:04 AM and will end at 06:19 AM (13 December). The Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha and the Tithi will be Purnima and Pratipada.

Also read: December 2019: Auspicious Dates For Griha Pravesh Ceremony In This Month

We hope these dates will help you to plan your wedding and add beautiful pages in your life.