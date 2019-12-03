Just In
December 2019: Auspicious Dates For Griha Pravesh Ceremony In This Month
House Warming or 'Griha Pravesh' is an age-old ritual and is quite popular in India. before you plan to step into your new home. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed to be auspicious and is said to be the kind of puja that is performed when somebody constructs or buys a new house. It is quite essential to find an auspicious day on which you can plan the 'Griha Pravesh' of your home.
So if you are planning to organise a home warming ceremony in the month of December, then here are some auspicious dates for your convenience.
6 December 2019, Friday
This is the first day in the month of December 2019, on which you can have Griha Pravesh Puja for your new home. This is quite an auspicious date for having Griha Pravesh as it has 'Uttara Bhadrapada, Revati' as the Nakshatra. The 'Tithi' (date according to the Hindu calendar) of this day is 'Dashami'.
7 December 2019, Saturday
This is another day on which you can plan the Griha Pravesh Puja of your new home. The Nakshatra on this day will be Revati and the 'Tithi' (date) is Ekadashi. The Muharat for Griha Pravesh is from 07:01 AM (7 December 2019) to 01:29 AM (8 December 2019).
12 December 2019, Thursday
This is a quite auspicious day for performing Griha Pravesh of your new home and to start new beginnings of life. The Nakshatra on this day is Mrigashirsha and the 'Tithi' is known as Pratipada. The best Muharat for the beginning of the puja on this day starts from 10:42 AM to 06:19 AM (13 December).
We hope these dates for Griha Pravesh will help you to plan the ceremony in a better way.