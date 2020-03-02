March 2020: Auspicious Hindu Wedding Dates In This Month Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Marriage is not only the union of two people but also about uniting two families. In India, most of us prefer big fat weddings and therefore it is essential to know the auspicious timings to fix the marriage dates. Even though there is no fixed formula to ensure that one's married life, but we leave no stone unturned when it comes to making it blissful. However, one can make sure to tie the knot during the auspicious days to make their marriage more sacred. Perhaps it is believed that getting married when the stars in the right position can actually bless the couples with good fortune. So if you are planning to get married in the month of March, then you can go through the auspicious Hindu wedding dates this month.

2 March 2020, Monday

This is the first auspicious date on which you can get married in the month of March. The Muhurata on this date will begin from 01:26 am and will end at 06:44 am (3 March 2020). The Nakshatra on this date will be Rohini whereas the Tithi will be Ashtami.

3 March 2020, Tuesday

This is another auspicious date to get married in the first week of March 2020. On this date, the Muhurata will begin at 06:44 am and will end at 06:43 am on 4 March 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Rohini and Mrigshirsha. However, the Tithi will be Ashtami and Navami.

4 March 2020, Wednesday

This will be the first Wednesday in the month of March on which you can get married. The auspicious Muhurata on this date will be from 06:43 am and will end at 11:24 am. The Nakshatra on this date will be Mrigshirsha whereas the Tithi will be Navami.

8 March 2020, Sunday

This is the only Sunday which counts in the list of auspicious wedding dates in the month of March 2020. In case you want to get married on this date, the Muhurata will begin at 12:12 pm and will end at 03:03 am on 9 March 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Magha whereas the Tithi on this date will be Chaturdashi.

11 March 2020, Wednesday

This is the last Wednesday on which you can get married to your better half. The auspicious Muhurata on this date will begin at 08:12 am and will end at 07:00 pm. The Nakshatra on this date will be Hasta whereas the Tithi is going to be Dwitiya and Tritiya.

12 March 2020, Thursday

This is going to be the last auspicious date for getting married in the month of March 2020. The auspicious Muhurata on this date will be from 04:16 pm to 12:04 am (13 March 2020). The Nakshatra will be Swati and the Tithi will be Chaturthi.