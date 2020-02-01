February 2020: Auspicious Dates And Timings For Hindu Weddings In This Month Faith Mysticism oi-Prerna Aditi

Marriage is a sacred institution that integrates a man and a woman in a beautiful bond. People in India, believe that in order to make married life blissful, one must make sure if the stars are in the right position. While getting married, two people take sacred vows to stay together and therefore, it is believed that taking these vows and carrying out the wedding rituals on an auspicious day will make their married life blissful.

So if you are planning to tie the knot this February, then you can check out these auspicious dates and muhuratas (auspicious timings):

Also read: 12 Personality Traits Of People Born In February

3 February 2020, Monday

This is the first auspicious date for marriage in the month of February. The muhurata for the wedding on 3 February 2020 will begin at 12:52 am and will end at 06:14 am on 4 February 2020. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Nakshatra on this date will be Rohini and the Tithi will be Dashami.

9 February 2020, Sunday

If you are planning to get married on Sunday, then 9 February 2020 is going to be another auspicious day for you. The muhurata on this date will from 01:04 am to 07:04 am on 10 February 2020. The Nakshatra on this date will be Magha. According to the Hindu Panchang, the tithi will be Pratipada.

10 February 2020, Monday

This is another auspicious date in the month of February 2020. On this date, the Nakshatra will be Magha whereas the tithi will be Pratipada and Dwitiya. The muhurata will be from 07:04 am to 11:33 am. During this time, you could get married.

11 February 2020, Tuesday

If you are looking forward to any another auspicious date for getting married in the month of February 2020, then you can choose this date. The Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Phalguni. According to Hindu Panchang, the tithi will be Chaturthi.

12 February 2020, Wednesday

This is going to be another auspicious date for weddings in the month of February 2020. The muhurata for wedding will begin at 07:33 am and will end at 11:38 PM. The Nakshatra on this date will be Uttara Phalguni and Hasta whereas the tithi will be Chaturthi.

16 February 2020, Sunday

This is another Sunday which is auspicious for those who are planning to get married in February 2020. The muhurata on this date will begin at 06:59 am and it will end at 11:50 am. The Nakshatra on this date is going to be Anuradha whereas the tithi will be Ashtami.

18 February 2020, Tuesday

This is another auspicious date on which you could get married. The muhurata on this date will begin at 02:32 pm and will end at 06:07 am on 19 February 2020. According to the Hindu Panchang, the tithi will be Ekadashi whereas the Nakshatra will be Mula.

25 February 2020, Tuesday

The last Tuesday of February will be another auspicious day for the wedding. So if you are planning to get married on this day, the muhurata for the wedding will be from 07:11 pm to 06:50 am on 26 February 2020. The Nakshatra on this day will be Uttara Bhadrapada whereas the tithi will be Dwitiya and Tritiya.

26 February 2020, Wednesday

This is going to be another auspicious date if you are planning a wedding. So if you are planning to get married on this date then the muhurata will be from 06:50 am to 06:49 am on 27 February 2020. The tithi will be Tritiya and Chaturthi whereas the Nakshatra will be Uttara Bhadrapada and Revati.

27 February 2020, Thursday

This will be the last auspicious date if you are planning to get married in February 2020. The muhurata on this date will begin at 06:49 am and will end at 05:28 pm. The Nakshatra will be Revati whereas the tithi will be Chaturthi.