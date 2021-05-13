Just In
Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Things To Donate As Per Your Zodiac Sign
Akshaya Tritiya is one of the important Hindu festivals celebrated across the country. The day marks the never-ending fortune and prosperity. It is believed that on this day, Lord Ganesha had started writing Mahabharata while Rishi Ved Vyasa narrated Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha. People believe that praying and worshipping Lord Ganesha, Vishnu, Lakshmi and Kuber on this day can bring lifetime prosperity and wealth to one's family. This year the festival will be observed on 14 May 2021.
On this day, people buy valuable things such as real estate, property, cars, houses, gold and much more. It is believed that buying these things on this day brings health and wealth. Not only this, but people also observe this day by donating things to poor and needy people. Some people choose to donate as per their zodiac sign. In case you are wondering what are things that you could donate according to your zodiac sign, scroll down to read more.
Aries
People belonging to this zodiac sign should consider donating red clothes, red flowers, wheat and pulses. Manglik natives should definitely donate these things as this would help in reducing the manglik dosha.
Taurus
Those who belong to the Taurus moon sign should consider donating cows, calves, rice, diamonds, blue coloured clothes and zircon. It is believed that natives who donate any of these things or all are relieved from unhappy and toxic marriages. It also helps in having a smooth and balanced love life.
Gemini
Donating pulses, plants, vegetables, green clothes, emeralds, and gold can help these natives in gaining a never-ending fortune and leading a prosperous life. It also improves confidence level in students and helps them in concentrating in a better way.
Cancer
Natives of this moon sign should donate silver, pearls, white clothes, curd, milk, water, rice and sugar on this day. It is believed that donating these things on Akshaya Tritiya can help in combating mental illness.
Leo
People born under the effect of this sign should donate red clothes, candles, sindoor, copper, gud, utensils and camphor. It is believed that donating these things can help in gaining name, fame and recognition in the society.
Virgo
People belonging to the Virgo moon sign can donate green vegetables, green bangles, green clothes, plants, seeds, eatables and stationery items. It is said that those who are into scriptwriting, singing and writing are benefited by donating these things.
Libra
Natives born under the effect of this sign should donate milk products, blue bangles, clothes, cosmetic items, perfume and dairy products. These natives can also donate sandalwood on this day. It is said that donating these things help the natives, especially those who are into film-making, glamour world and partnership business. The love life of these people also gets benefited by donating these things
Scorpio
Those who belong to this moon sign, should donate red bangles, nail polish, lipstick, sandalwood, flowers, kesar and clothes on this Akshaya Tritiya. It is said that natives who are Manglik and are facing various obstacles in life should donate these things.
Sagittarius
Donating religious books, utensils, sweet rice, dal chana, yellow clothes, and topaz on Akshaya Tritiya can bring immense fortune to these people. This can help in getting promotions, competitive exams and career.
Capricorn
People belonging to this sign should donate black cloth, pen, fans, footwear, iron utensils, oil and cooler on Akshaya Tritiya. Donating these things on this festival helps in bringing success and upliftment.
Aquarius
Natives born under the effect of this moon sign should donate utensils, coconut water, an umbrella, seven grains, shoes and mustard oil. Donating these things can help in victory, final settlement, court cases and long journeys.
Pisces
People belonging to this sign should donate gold, kesar, dal chana, turmeric, uniform and books. People believe that donating these things brings education, elevation and prosperity to one's life.