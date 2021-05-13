Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Things To Donate As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Aries People belonging to this zodiac sign should consider donating red clothes, red flowers, wheat and pulses. Manglik natives should definitely donate these things as this would help in reducing the manglik dosha.

Taurus Those who belong to the Taurus moon sign should consider donating cows, calves, rice, diamonds, blue coloured clothes and zircon. It is believed that natives who donate any of these things or all are relieved from unhappy and toxic marriages. It also helps in having a smooth and balanced love life.

Gemini Donating pulses, plants, vegetables, green clothes, emeralds, and gold can help these natives in gaining a never-ending fortune and leading a prosperous life. It also improves confidence level in students and helps them in concentrating in a better way.

Cancer Natives of this moon sign should donate silver, pearls, white clothes, curd, milk, water, rice and sugar on this day. It is believed that donating these things on Akshaya Tritiya can help in combating mental illness.

Leo People born under the effect of this sign should donate red clothes, candles, sindoor, copper, gud, utensils and camphor. It is believed that donating these things can help in gaining name, fame and recognition in the society.

Virgo People belonging to the Virgo moon sign can donate green vegetables, green bangles, green clothes, plants, seeds, eatables and stationery items. It is said that those who are into scriptwriting, singing and writing are benefited by donating these things.

Libra Natives born under the effect of this sign should donate milk products, blue bangles, clothes, cosmetic items, perfume and dairy products. These natives can also donate sandalwood on this day. It is said that donating these things help the natives, especially those who are into film-making, glamour world and partnership business. The love life of these people also gets benefited by donating these things

Scorpio Those who belong to this moon sign, should donate red bangles, nail polish, lipstick, sandalwood, flowers, kesar and clothes on this Akshaya Tritiya. It is said that natives who are Manglik and are facing various obstacles in life should donate these things.

Sagittarius Donating religious books, utensils, sweet rice, dal chana, yellow clothes, and topaz on Akshaya Tritiya can bring immense fortune to these people. This can help in getting promotions, competitive exams and career.

Capricorn People belonging to this sign should donate black cloth, pen, fans, footwear, iron utensils, oil and cooler on Akshaya Tritiya. Donating these things on this festival helps in bringing success and upliftment.