5 Indian Mythological Stories To Boost Morals Of Kids

One cannot deny that the stories we used to hear from our grannies or book we read made our childhood magical and awesome! A storytelling session is something that parents love and children impatiently wait for, especially when it is bedtime. The beautiful practice doesn't only help a kid develop their vocabulary but also boosts their morals.

Normally ethics or morals are the life lessons that we learn from experience. Every step of life teaches us to understand the pros and cons of situation, and respond to them accordingly. To do this, we need to accept the situation and then go through the gamut of experiences (feelings and thoughts) that it offers.

When it comes to happy events, you must only learn to keep a stable head and when it comes to the unfortunate tidings in life, you need to keep stable values to win the situation. The lessons that we learn are about what to do and what not to do at every step. This is either learnt by experience or by just learning the values from the stories that we read or hear and then imbibing them by applying them at every stage of our lives.

Merely taking action on an issue, may solve the problem or not. When it is solved, you are happy. However, remember that although every problem has a solution, sometimes, not having a solution to a problem itself is the solution for it. Managing the situation is nothing but managing yourself in the situation. Value is exactly what is needed at this hour, a readymade moral syllabus, that helps you sail out of the problem smoothly. This is how you prove that you are bigger than the situation.

Through Indian mythological stories, the worldly wisdom is gained by just listening to the moral stories and acting on them. Stories are a great way to improve your child's IQ.

For example, one statement from Bhagavad Geetha says " सुखदुःखे समे कृत्वा लाभालाभौ जयाजयौ। ततो युद्धाय युज्यस्व नैवं पापमवाप्स्यसि". This means, to have a level headed understanding of life we must know how to take good with the bad in equanimous temper and then face the battle of life. This is a value that helps us to manage ourselves from within and help us not to lose out to impulses. It is a cleansing experience that gives us purpose of life. Values are the life lessons of positivity that we learn with grace and adopt in our lives. We get tempered like a seasoned wood only by inculcating the value system.

It teaches us the lesson of universal humanity making us into human beings with universal applicability. When we go through certain tough situations and emerge victorious out of them, the first thing we remember is that we applied those famous values of those epic personalities who set us an example by the way they handled a similar situation. The Ramayana depicts characters that we should aspire to be like, such as the ideal father, ideal son, ideal brother, ideal leader, ideal wife, etc

1. The Dedication of Ekalavya

Ekalavya, a young innocent boy, who was living with his tribe in a deep forest, had an aim to grow up to be the finest archer that the world ever saw. When he approached Dronacharya, he was discouraged and shunned due to his low birth. However, Ekalavya began to practice archery in front of a statue of Dronacharya which he himself had built until he achieved proficiency in the art. When Drona heard of him and his prowess, he was afraid that his favourite student Arjuna will be surpassed by a tribal boy namely Ekalavya. So he demanded as Gurudakshina, the right thumb of Ekalavya without which ekalavya would not unable to use his bow and arrow. Ekalavya unflinchingly, cut off his right thumb and gave it in utmost reverence to Dronacharya and lost the only chance he had in becoming an unparalleled name in archery.

Moral Lesson: This story extols the hard work, the reverence Ekalavya had towards his Guru or teacher, and the dedication to his art.

2. The Devotion of Surdas

Surdas, a blind man by birth, was the greatest devotees of Lord Krishna who wrote over one lakh songs on him. He once took away Radha's anklet when she was following him and refused to return it to her, as he asserted that he could not recognise her as he was blind. Krihna blessed him with sight but Surdas, after taking the darshan of the Lord pleaded Lord Krishna to make him blind again as he did not think the world was worth viewing once he had taken a darshan of Lord Krishna. There was nothing else he wanted to see again.

Moral Lesson: This story teaches about unconditional love and devotion towards the things close to one's heart.

3. The Courage of Abhimanyu

While his mother, Subhadra, was pregnant, his father, Arjuna, explained the chakravyuha formation technique to her. Abhimanyu learnt this technique but he fell asleep before Arjuna could explain how to break free from the Chakravyuha and escape it. During the war, while barely 16 years of age, Abhimanya willingly entered the Chakravyuha created by the Kauravas, but coud not escape as he did not know how to break himself free out of it. So he sacrificed his life fighting for his parents and family.

Moral Lesson: Abhimanyu's sacrifice inspires one to be loyal to family, and extols the bravery , dignity and love that Abhimanyu had towards his family.

4. The Faith of Prahlada

Prahlada, the great Vishnu devotee was the son of a demon Hiranyakashipu. However, his father was arrogant and considered himself greater than Lord Vishnu and the one and only deserving person to be called God and this was according to the boon he had received from Brahma. Hiranyakashipu tried all his might to get Prahlada killed but Prahlada was saved by Lord Vishnu every time. Finally Hiranyakashipu got killed by Lord Narasimha when things reached intolerable limits.

Moral Lesson: This shows how powerful the values of faith, devotion and patience can be and how significant they are to a person's life.

5. The Focus of Arjuna

Pandavas, when young, were learning archery under Dronacharya. Once just as a test, Drona asked pandavas to aim their bows at the eye of a toy bird which he had stuck in a tree. When he asked them what they could see, pandavas gave him unsatisfying answers that they could see everything else while focussing on the bird, while Arjuna was the only one who said he could not see anything beyond the eye of the bird. Pleased, Drona asked Arjuna to shoot the arrow and Arjuna's aim did not fail at all and hit the eyes of the bird perfectly.

Moral Lesson: This story shows how focused and determined one should be while trying to achieve what they want and that they should pursue it till they complete their goals.

