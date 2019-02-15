Peacock Feather Tips For A Peaceful Blessed Life

Rahu Dasha Remedies Through Peacock Feather People who are undergoing the effects of Rahu's unfavourable positioning can use the peacock feather as a remedy. It is said that keeping the feather under one's pillow while sleeping at night helps to remove the negative effects caused due to this if any. Most Read: Hindu Auspicious Days In The Month Of February



Peacock Feather Remedies For Delayed Projects Many a time, this happens either because of such unfavourable positioning of the planets or because of other reasons. But it is said that keeping a peacock feather in the east or northeast corner of the bedroom helps remove this problem and tasks and projects get completed on time.

Peacock Feather For Improved Concentration Peacock feather is often recommended for students. Students should keep a feather in a book. This helps improve concentration and is highly beneficial for those who are not able to perform well in academics.

Vastu Dosh Remedy Through Peacock Feather Peacock feather is used for removal of Vastu Dosha also. Place an idol of Lord Ganesha and a peacock feather at the main entrance of the house. This not only helps Vastu Dosha removal but also removes negative energies from the surroundings.