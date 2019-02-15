ENGLISH

    Peacock Feather Tips For A Peaceful Blessed Life

    By

    Peacock feather is considered as a sacred and spiritual object. It has also been mentioned in the holy scriptures of the Hindus. With the beautiful patterns and lovely colours spread on them, these are not just peacock feathers but a solution to various problems of the everyday life. Yes, you can use them as a remedy if the relations between the family members are not so good, if your kid is not able to concentrate well, or even if your projects are getting delayed. Read on to know how.

    Rahu Dasha Remedies Through Peacock Feather

    People who are undergoing the effects of Rahu's unfavourable positioning can use the peacock feather as a remedy. It is said that keeping the feather under one's pillow while sleeping at night helps to remove the negative effects caused due to this if any.

    Peacock Feather Remedies For Delayed Projects

    Many a time, this happens either because of such unfavourable positioning of the planets or because of other reasons. But it is said that keeping a peacock feather in the east or northeast corner of the bedroom helps remove this problem and tasks and projects get completed on time.

    Peacock Feather For Improved Concentration

    Peacock feather is often recommended for students. Students should keep a feather in a book. This helps improve concentration and is highly beneficial for those who are not able to perform well in academics.

    Vastu Dosh Remedy Through Peacock Feather

    Peacock feather is used for removal of Vastu Dosha also. Place an idol of Lord Ganesha and a peacock feather at the main entrance of the house. This not only helps Vastu Dosha removal but also removes negative energies from the surroundings.

    Grah Dosh Remedies Through Peacock Feather

    There are some unfavourably positioned planets in the birth chart. These might become the reason for some negative results. As a remedy for this, take a peacock feather, and chant the mantra recommended by an astrologer 21 times while sprinkling drops of water on the feather. Keep this feather in the Puja room and immerse it in water the next morning.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
