Vastu Shastra: Why South East Direction Is Considered Inauspicious

Doors Associated With Southeast Direction It is said that all the directions are divided into various doors (abstract doors described in Vastu Shastra). Door number 6 and 7 are located in the southeast direction. While on one hand, this direction is associated with determination, truth and will power, on the other hand it is also associated with anger. This direction also causes pain in shoulders.



Southeast Direction Vastu Problems This direction also causes people to overthink, which all proves vain. That is why it is also known as the door of worries sometimes when the negative effects are reflected. Negative effects coming from this direction can cause problems on the work front, leading to both professional problems and conflicts. Financial issues are related to finding a good job, etc. It might also cause heart issues such as heart diseases and depression leading to severe results. Dispute between a husband and wife can also be caused which can even lead to dire consequences such as divorce or even an extramarital affair.



Southeast Direction Wrong Vastu A toilet, a bedroom and the entrance should especially not be located in this direction. A mirror should not be set up in this direction. A door located in this direction might cause envy among the family members. Sleeping in this direction might also cause a drive towards negative habits such as addiction for drugs, drinking or even sex. A plot of land that has been extended or cut off from this side is considered inauspicious. It causes anxiety and indecision. Similarly, couples should avoid sharing a room in this direction. Otherwise, there might come differences between them. There should also not be a slope in this direction of the house.


