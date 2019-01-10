Tips To Please Surya Dev On Makar Sankranti 2019

Makar Sankranti falls on 14 January every year. However, this year it will be observed on 15 January. Makar Sankranti occurs when the Sun transits from one zodiac to another. Hence, it is only on the evening of 14 January at 7.50 pm that the Sun will enter Capricorn. Thus, the festival will be observed the next day as Hindus follow a lunisolar calendar. Since the day is determined by the movements of the Sun, Surya worship is believed to be of prime significance on this day.

Donations are very dear to Surya Dev. People donate woollen clothes and other items of use to help the poor and needy amidst the shivering cold of the season. Besides this, here we have brought to you some special tips that you can adopt in order to please the Sun deity. Take a look.