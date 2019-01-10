ENGLISH

Tips To Please Surya Dev On Makar Sankranti 2019

Makar Sankranti falls on 14 January every year. However, this year it will be observed on 15 January. Makar Sankranti occurs when the Sun transits from one zodiac to another. Hence, it is only on the evening of 14 January at 7.50 pm that the Sun will enter Capricorn. Thus, the festival will be observed the next day as Hindus follow a lunisolar calendar. Since the day is determined by the movements of the Sun, Surya worship is believed to be of prime significance on this day.

Makar Sankranti

Donations are very dear to Surya Dev. People donate woollen clothes and other items of use to help the poor and needy amidst the shivering cold of the season. Besides this, here we have brought to you some special tips that you can adopt in order to please the Sun deity. Take a look.

1. Offering Water

One of the best ways to please Surya Dev on any given day is by offering water to him. More so on the day of Makar Sankranti. It is said that offering water to Surya Dev helps achieve success by getting his blessings.

2. Surya Yantra

Makar Sankranti is also considered auspicious for wearing the Surya Yantra. It is a copper locket and is designed like a Sun. The benefits of the planetary position of the Sun are enhanced by wearing it in a red thread around the neck. It can also be worn when the Sun's placement in the birth chart is not a beneficial one. It relieves one of debts and eye ailments and the skin also improves.

3. The Kesar Tilak

Wake up early on Makar Sankranti and take a bath. Worship Surya Dev and chant Aditya Hriday Stotra. Mix some saffron and rosewater (gulabjal) and apply it as a tilak on the forehead. You can save it for later and apply the tilak every day. Doing this helps in getting a good job soon as well as getting a promotion. You can apply the tilak while going for an interview.

4. Aditya Hriday Stotra

Recite Aditya Hriday Stotra every day, for 101 days beginning from the Makar Sankranti day. This helps gain social prestige and thus respect in society. Thus, pleased Surya Dev will empower you and give his blessings soon.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
