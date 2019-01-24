ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

The Spiritual Importance Of Prayagraj

By

Prayagraj is the official name of the Indian city of Allahabad, which is located in Uttar Pradesh. The Kumbh Mela is being organised at Prayagraj this year from 14 January to 4 March. It is said that this is one of the most sacred places in the country, a holy place for the Hindus. Have you ever wondered what makes this place so holy? Here is the answer. We are going to discuss the importance of this holy place. Read more.

Array

Allahabad As Mentioned In Hindu Scriptures

Allahabad or Prayagraj was earlier known as Prayaga. The first mention of the place can be found in the Padma Puran, as the place where Lord Brahma had attended a ritual sacrifice. The incident of Chitrakoot in Ramayana is very famous as it was there that Lord Rama met Shabari, a staunch devotee. Before going to Chitrakoot, Lord Rama had spent some time at the Ashrama of sage Bhardwaj in Prayaga.

Most Read: Kumbh Mela 2019: Shahi Snaan Dates And More

Array

Prayagraj: The Supreme Holy Place

Just as the universe comprises the world and it is not the world that consists the universe, similarly, it is Prayagraj that is the supreme and all other places are believed to have originated from it. This has also been said in the 7th shloka of Padma Puran.
This place has been the meditation point for years for most of the gods, saints, sages, etc.

Array

Prayagraj Sangam And Magh Mela

This is the point where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet. Hence, it is known as Sangam, which means confluence in Sanskrit. Such a place of confluence of especially the holy rivers is considered a sacred place by the Hindus. Taking a bath in it helps wash away all the sins of a person. On the day of Makar Sankranti, when the Sun transits into Capricorn in the Hindu month of Magha, a fair is organised at this place. This fair is known as Magh Mela. People from far off places come to take holy bath at Prayag Sangam on this day.

Array

Kamad And Mokshad Prayagraj

Two types of Holy places have been described in the Hindu Scriptures: Kamad and Mokshad. Those places which are known to fulfil the wishes of devotees are known as Kamad. The word comes from the Hindi word Kamana, which means a wish or desire. Similarly, those which are known to take one to salvation are known as Mokshad Tirtha. The word Mokshad comes from the Hindi word Moksha, which means salvation. Prayag alone is one such holy place which is both Kamad as well as Mokshad. One reaches salvation after the fulfilment of the wishes.

Most Read: Sacred Objects Of Hinduism

Prayagraj की दीवारें Graffiti Painting से सजी, Kumbha Mela में है अब आपका इंतजार | Boldsky
Array

Lord Brahma At Prayagraj

Along with all that, Prayag is also known as Shatkool Kshetra because the two banks of the rivers Ganga and Yamuna and the Sangam are located in Prayagraj. It is said that everybody, irrespective of any mental or physical differences, gets equal blessings here. Our scriptures tell that Lord Brahma had performed ten Ashwamedha Yagyas here. Therefore, the importance of the place increases and a visit to this place is hence believed to be highly fruitful. This place is also known as Vishnu Prajapati Kshetra.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: holy places prayagraj kumbh mela
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue