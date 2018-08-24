Left Or Right? Which Wrist Should We Tie The Rakhi On And Why?

Raksha Bandhan is a festival meant to celebrate the powerful bond between a brother and a sister. The sister ties a sacred thread, known as rakhi, around the wrist of her brother. While tying the rakhi, she prays for a long and healthy life for her brother; it is a ritualistic way of ensuring a safe and happy life for her brother. It is believed that the rakhi works as a kavach (armour), which means that it offers a defensive mechanism powered by the blessings of a sister to protect her brother.

Rakhi This Year

Raksha Bandhan falls on the Purnima of the Shravana month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 24, 2018. Astrologers say that just as there is an auspicious muhurta to tie the rakhi, there are rules regarding the hand on which the rakhi should be tied. Take a look on what the astrologers have to say about it.

On Which Hand Should We Tie The Rakhi

In Hinduism, there is a correct way of performing every ritual. These rules say that the rakhi should be tied on the right wrist only.

The right part of the body is believed to show us the right path. It has more ability to control the body and the mind; whereas, using the left hand is considered inauspicious for every ritual. That is why the rakhi should actually be tied by the sister with her right hand and on the right hand of her brother.

But Why Do We Tie The Rakhi On The Wrist?

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, the sisters decorate the rakhi trays. They include various sacred items on it. She first puts a tilak on his forehead, then performs the aarti before him. After this follows the tying of the rakhi, and thereafter hands over a coconut to the brother.

The brother then gives her some money as blessings along with a gift of her choice. But have you ever wondered why the rakhi is actually tied? Besides the Puranic story which goes behind the celebration of the day, there are spiritual, Ayurvedic as well as psychological reasons for this ritual too.

The festival of Rakhi was actually started when the king Mahabali had made Lord Vishnu promise that he would stay with him in the Patal Loka (Netherworld). Goddess Lakshmi worried about who would look after the Prithvi Loka (the Earth) when Lord Vishnu would be there.

So Goddess Lakshmi went to Maabali's Palace in the Patal Loka, convinced him to become her brother and tied a rakhi around his wrist. In return for this, the goddess asked for Lord Vishnu to be relieved of his promise and sent back to his abode in Vaikuntha.

Spirituality says tying the rakhi on this wrist brings the blessings of Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma. Besides this, Goddess Durga also gives emotional and material strength along with knowledge to her brother.

Ayurveda says that the thread tied on the wrist regulates the Pitta and Kafffa. Pitta and Kaffa are two of the three elements of the body as per Ayurveda. Pitta and Kaffa constitute the fire, water and earth elements of the body. When these get regulated, the overall health remains good.

Shubh Muhurta To Tie The Rakhi

Similarly, the person feels more confident and secure, knowing that a thread of protection and love is tied around the wrist.