Why Is Tulsi Not Offered To Ganesha?

Tulsi is considered one of the most sacred plants in Hinduism. Goddess Tulsi, the personification of the plant is often worshipped as a holy deity. It is said that nothing but Tulsi should be placed at the centre of a house. Not just this, it is one of the dearest items of Lord Vishnu. It is present there as an offering in every ritual performed for Lord Krishna or Lord Vishnu.

But did you know that Tulsi is never offered to Lord Ganesha? Offering Tulsi leaves to Ganesha is not considered good and it is never included in the offerings. What can be the reason for such a sacred plant not being offered to Lord Ganesha? Here is the reason. Read on.

Lord Ganesha In Meditation

Once Lord Ganesha went to meditate on the banks of the river Ganga. Seeing the fresh air and the beautiful weather near the river, Lord Ganesha rushed and settled down to meditate. Goddess Tulsi was witnessing Ganesha from a little far. That innocence on the face of Ganesha had caught her attention and it did not take her much time to realize that she wanted to marry him.

Goddess Tulsi’s Desire

With the desire to marry him, Goddess Tulsi went near Ganesha and requested him to open his eyes. Innocent Ganesha heard the voice and thought a devotee tried to invoke him. As he opened his eyes he saw Tulsi standing in front of him; he asked her the reason for requesting him to stop meditating in between. To which Tulsi presented her desire to marry him.

The Curse From Goddess Tulsi And Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesha was a celibate and denied to marry Tulsi. In fact, Ganesha got angry that she had disturbed him while he was in meditation. This enraged her to which she cursed Ganesha that he would have to marry twice. Ganesha did not like this and reverted by cursing her back that she would not be married to a God but to a demon.

Goddess Tulsi Apologised

Goddess Tulsi realized her mistake and thus apologised before Lord Ganesha. Ganesha, to pacify her, gave her a blessing that she would get married to Shaligram, another form of Lord Vishnu. He also said that she would be dear to most of the Gods and be offered to them all during puja. However, Ganesha said she would never be offered to him.

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
