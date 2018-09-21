Things To Remember While Performing The Shradh Ceremony

Shradh or Pitra Paksha, falling during the Bhadrapad or the Ashvin month, is dedicated to the ceremony done for the long dead ancestors. Pitra Paksha is a period of fifteen days, during which various rituals for the peace of the departed souls are performed.

It is said that when a person dies, he goes to the Pitra Loka, as per Hindu belief. From there on, he is believed to help his children in all their ventures by showering his blessings on them. It is also said that the souls cannot feed themselves on their own in the Pitra Loka, and that is why their children invite them for a feast during the Shradh ritual, as their duty towards them.

Besides this, priests are also offered food to please the ancestors. Also, there are certain things that one must not forget to do, while observing the Pitra Paksha, which are as mentioned below.