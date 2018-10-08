The Significance Of Sarva Pitru Moksha Amavasya

Ancestors Live In Pitru Loka Within the journey, there is another state wherein the soul resides in the Pitru Loka for some years. Pitru Loka translates to the world of ancestors. From the Pitru Loka, the soul keeps helping its family members. These family members are supposed to perform some rites on certain days, for the peace of the souls. It is said that the ancestors bless those who perform these rituals.

Garuda Purana And Agni Purana On Shradh Ceremonies It is said that the ancestors leave behind their good as well as bad karmas. These karmas result in a good life or a life with some problems for the family left behind. Scriptures such as the Garuda Purana and Agni Purana mention that performing these remedies, especially on the Pitru Paksha Amavasya, helps to reduce the burden of the journey of life and death of the ancestors. It can help them get salvation as well.

Whose Shradh Is Observed On Amavasya? Pitru Paksha is that period of fifteen days when these rituals should ideally be performed. These are observed during the first fortnight of the Ashvin month. Generally, the rituals for an ancestor are performed on the Tithi when he had left the body. If the Tithi for an ancestor is not known, then these rituals can be performed on Amavasya of the Ashvin month.

Rituals For Saints Are Performed On This Day According to one story, many divine saints had died when the milk of the ocean was being churned. Tarpan (a ritual for the ancestors) was performed for them by their descendants on Sarva Pitru Moksha Amavasya, the Amavasya of the Ashvin month. Hence, the practice continues till today.