All You Need To Know About Shraadh Or Pitra Paksha 2018

A number of rituals are followed in Hinduism. These rituals are supposed to be observed either on specific days such as on festivals or on specific Tithis of the month. Tithi is the Indian name for the days of a month. While some of the rituals are meant just to harness the love among the communities living together, others are meant to earn the blessings of the devotees and yet others to remove certain problems from life.

The faith in one's deity accompanied by prescribed rituals is believed to help make life better and happier. These rituals begin to be observed right after the birth of a child. Similarly, there are some which are observed right after death, and some observed later as well.

In fact, it is said that when a person dies, his soul goes to the Pitra Loka, from where he keeps supporting his family by showering his blessings in all their ventures. Shraadh or Pitra Paksha is one such occasion during which we pay respect to such ancestors of ours.