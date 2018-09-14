Worship Saptarishi To Wash Away All The Sins

A story goes according to which Lord Shiva was once meditating on the Himalayas when a group of seven saints came to him seeking his blessings. These sages tried hard but could not make Shiva open his eyes. But the sages were desperate and waited there for Shiva to open his eyes.

It is said that the sages waited for years, and thus when Shiva was pleased, he asked them their wish. The sages just wanted to know about who he (Shiva) was and what was the secret behind the eternal tranquillity that they had seen on Shiva's face while he was meditating. Therefore, Shiva gave them the fundamental secrets of Yoga and meditation. These seven sages were then collectively known as Saptarishi and Shiva was thus known as the first Guru.

These seven sages are now worshipped until today and a festival known as Rishi Panchami is celebrated to seek their blessings.

Items Which Are Dear To Lord Ganesha