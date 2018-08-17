Raksha Bandhan On Aug 26, 2018: Shubh Muhurta For Tying Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat: रक्षाबंधन पर नहीं होगा भद्रा का साया, जानें शुभ मुहूर्त | Boldsky

The relationship between a brother and sister is probably the most beautiful one. Those leg-pulling comments of a brother, to the constant scoldings from a sister; that care in a sister's heart when the parents scold her brother and that insecurity and love in a brother's heart for his sister, everything makes the relationship a perfect bond. This bond is just another form of friendship which lasts forever.

Significance Of Raksha Bandhan

To celebrate the same bond of infinite love and memories between a brother and sister, we celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan every year. A day when the bond gets strengthened, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated all over the country. It is observed by many religions despite being a Hindu festival.

A sister ties a thread around her brother's wrist on this day. While tying this thread, known as Rakhi, she prays for the long life and good health for her brother. In return, the brother promises to protect her in all the difficult circumstances of life, besides getting a gift for her.

Auspicious And Inauspicious Muhurta On Raksha Bandhan

The Bhadra timings are always kept in mind, which exist on almost every Raksha Bandhan day. Bhadra is the name for that period of the day when no auspicious event should be undertaken, as believed by the astrologers. Tying a rakhi during the Bhadra is believed to be inauspicious. However, there would be no Bhadra timings on this Rakhi day, though some other inauspicious periods during the day, still need to be avoided. These times which should not be considered for tying the knots of the rakhi include, Ashubh Choughariya, Rahukal and Yam Ghanta.

Raksha Bandhan 2018

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the Purnima of Shravana month. Purnima is the fifteenth day of the bright fortnight of the month. This year the festival will be observed on August 26, 2018.

The Purnima tithi will begin on August 25, from 3:15 pm and continue till 5:25 pm on August 26. There will be Dhanishtha Nakshatra and the Panchak will begin (Panchak is a period of five days). Panchak is considered auspicious for all kinds of pujas and remedies. However, the most auspicious time for tying rakhi would be from 7:45 am to 12: 28 pm on August 26. Another auspicious time would be from 2:03 pm to 3:38 pm on the same day.

Rahu Kaal - 5:13 am to 6:48 am

Yam Ghanta - 3:38 pm to 5:13 pm

Kaal Choughariya (Ashubh Chaughariya) - 12:28 pm to 2:03 pm

Goddess Lakshmi Tied A Rakhi Around A Demon's Wrist

The word Raksha Bandhan is made of two words of Hindi, Raksha which means protection and Bandhan which means tie/knot. Thus combined together the words mean - a tie of protection. This festival is believed to have started when once the demon Bali had taken a promise from Lord Vishnu to stay with him. When Lord Vishnu did not come back after a long time, Goddess Lakshmi tied a thread around the wrist of Bali as a sister and thus made him her brother. In return, she asked for Lord Vishnu to be relieved of the promise and sent back to Baikuntha, his abode.