Wondering what you should gift to your sister this Rakhi? Here are some amazing Rakhi gift ideas based on zodiac signs. Take a look.

Aries: Mar 21 - Apr 19

Aries just love to be the number one and all those things that will take them to the top are loved by them. So, the secret to their happiness lies in those things which are there at number one on their list of wanted things.

Chocolates come first on the list for girls and more so for Ariens. Even if you have already bought some other gift for her, you can still buy a chocolate too, to bring that extra happiness on her face.

Taurus: Apr 20 - May 20

Taurean girls are simple and peaceful. Besides this, they sometimes seem materialistic as well as lazy too. For a lazy Taurean, there would be no better gift idea than a smartphone. So if she has not changed her phone lately, you can get a new one. It would definitely be a lovely surprise for her.

Gemini: May 21 - Jun 20

Geminis are a little secretive about their choices. So you should not expect her to tell you what she wants, though she might seem frank enough. And she will definitely not tell what she wants if she is younger to you. Generally, soft-hearted Geminis would love it if you give them a good perfume as a gift.

Cancer: Jun 21 - Jul 22

Cancerians are emotional and caring. They are amongst those who choose others before choosing themselves. You can pay them back by buying a health card for them, just to show that you care. Besides this, gift her a teddy to show that extra love of a loving brother. They would also like decorative gift items as well.

Leo: Jul 23 - Aug 22

Leo girls are daring as well as caring. They love to attend parties and have fun. The confident Leos will love it if you can make them feel even more confident. Since they love shopping, you can gift her a nice party dress of her choice.

Virgo: Aug 23 - Sept 22

Virgos are fun lovers too. They are the analysers and the rational beings of the earth. The first thing you should ensure is not to buy anything which does not seem to serve a purpose. However, the best gift idea would be a portable power bank for her smartphone. A handbag would also be a nice idea, but not so if she already has many.

Libra: Sept 23 - Oct 22

Libras are caring as well as careful. They do not like hustle and bustle and are peace lovers. Though deciding what to gift her would be difficult, they definitely need something which would either serve their wardrobe or their brain.

Which means they should be gifted a nice dress or a very nice book. Chances of her liking a book would be higher.

Scorpio: Oct 23 - Nov 21

Scorpios too are fun seekers, though they have secretive personalities as well. The ambitious and adventure-loving Scorpios will love it if you take them on an adventure, buy a movie ticket or give her cash that she can spend in the way she wants. A bottle of perfume, sunglasses or a nice pair of shoes will be an even better idea.

Sagittarius: Nov 22 - Dec 21

Honest and outspoken Sags are particular about their choices. They love going out and want many dresses in their wardrobe for these outings. Other items related to the picnic or an outdoor activity would also be a great idea to make them happy.

Capricorn: Dec 22 - Jan 19

Capricorns are ambitious, career-oriented and usually successful people. They have a lot of patience but are equally organised and regular. They live a systematic and well-organised lifestyle. To make your Capricorn sister happy, you can gift her something related to her job and status. Gifting a handbag would be a nice idea.

Aquarius: Jan 20 - Feb 18

The descent-looking Aquarians are conscious about their looks and are great peace lovers. So a light-coloured dress or a handbag would be a nice idea to satisfy their choice and need.

Pisces: Feb 19 - Mar 20

Pisces are compassionate and sensitive. They love to look beautiful, more than any other zodiac sign, though many of them might not choose to look flashy. To make a Piscean sister happy, you should gift her something which adds to her luxury as well as beauty. Cosmetics would be a good idea.