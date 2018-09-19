Padma Ekadashi Vrat Katha

There are two Ekadashis every month. One falls during the Krishna Paksha and the other during the Shukla Paksha. There being twelve months in a year, twenty-four Ekadashis fall in a year. The one which falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapad month is known as Padma Ekadashi.
This year the Ekadashi will be observed on September 20, 2018. Every Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Krishna. People visit the temples of Vishnu and keep a whole night vigil singing songs and prayers for him.
Padma Ekadashi is one of the twenty-four Ekadashis meant for the worship of Lord Vishnu. We have brought to you the Vrat Katha of Padma Ekadashi.
Padma Ekadashi
Lord Vishnu goes to sleep for four months on the Devashayani Ekadashi. This period of four months is known as Chaturmasa. The day when Lord Vishnu takes a turn is known as Karwatni Ekadashi. Karwat is a Hindi word which translates to - taking a turn while asleep. Padma Ekadashi is also known as Karwatni Ekadashi.
Ekadashi Vrat Katha - Yudhishthir And Lord Krishna
Lord Vishnu had told to Yudhishthir about the importance of this Ekadashi. Yudhishthir is known as the biggest follower of righteousness. Once he wanted to know about the procedure, significance and the story behind Padma Ekadashi. Thus Lord Krishna narrated the story which is like this.
Ekadashi Vrat Katha - The Demonic King Mahabali
There was a demon named Bali. He was a man of virtue and worked towards the welfare of his kingdom with full dedication. He used to make donations and help the needy in every possible way. Over time and with his good deeds, he gained a lot of power and soon succeeded in defeating all the gods. He acquired the earth, sky and the netherworld.
Ekadashi Vrat Katha - Lord Vishnu As Vaman
One day when the demon invited all the gods and the prominent saints to a feast with the intention of showcasing his entire wealth, Lord Vishnu reached there in the form of a dwarf priest. The demon had promised to fulfil one wish of each guest. When it was Vaman's turn to ask his wish, he asked for three pieces of land equal to his three feet.
As Bali agreed to it, the demon grew in size and covered the earth, sky and the netherworld in two steps. When he asked where he should place his third step, the demon offered his head. Lord Vishnu thus sent him to the netherworld and saved the gods from the rule of the demon.
Benefits Of Listening To The Vrat Katha
Who so ever hears or narrates this story gets the results equal to those obtained on performing the Ashvamedha Yagna. All the mistakes of the past life get washed away by hearing this Vrat Katha. This katha is the giver of salvation and a mere hearing of it is believed to be equal to virtue.

