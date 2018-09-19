Padma Ekadashi Vrat Katha

There are two Ekadashis every month. One falls during the Krishna Paksha and the other during the Shukla Paksha. There being twelve months in a year, twenty-four Ekadashis fall in a year. The one which falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapad month is known as Padma Ekadashi.

This year the Ekadashi will be observed on September 20, 2018. Every Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Krishna. People visit the temples of Vishnu and keep a whole night vigil singing songs and prayers for him.

Padma Ekadashi is one of the twenty-four Ekadashis meant for the worship of Lord Vishnu. We have brought to you the Vrat Katha of Padma Ekadashi.