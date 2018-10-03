Navratri Festival: Things You Need To Avoid

Navratri is around the corner and the preparations are in full swing. One of the most popular festivals of the Hindus, these nine days are celebrated with huge religious vigour. Navratri will be observed from October 10 to October 18, 2018.

Goddess Durga along with her eight other forms is offered prayers during Navratri. Goddess Durga is believed to have originated from Goddess Lakshmi, the wife of Lord Vishnu. Hence, many people offer prayers before the idol of Goddess Lakshmi also in these nine days. It is said that observing fasts on all the nine days, gets the blessings of the Goddess and all the wishes of the devotee get fulfilled.

However, there are some rules which should be followed during the nine days of the festival, in order to please the goddess. Here is the entire list of the most important rules to be observed. Take a look.