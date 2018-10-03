ENGLISH

Navratri Festival: Things You Need To Avoid

By

Navratri is around the corner and the preparations are in full swing. One of the most popular festivals of the Hindus, these nine days are celebrated with huge religious vigour. Navratri will be observed from October 10 to October 18, 2018.

Goddess Durga along with her eight other forms is offered prayers during Navratri. Goddess Durga is believed to have originated from Goddess Lakshmi, the wife of Lord Vishnu. Hence, many people offer prayers before the idol of Goddess Lakshmi also in these nine days. It is said that observing fasts on all the nine days, gets the blessings of the Goddess and all the wishes of the devotee get fulfilled.

Navratri Festival

However, there are some rules which should be followed during the nine days of the festival, in order to please the goddess. Here is the entire list of the most important rules to be observed. Take a look.

Array

Cleanliness

Cleanliness is of prime importance while observing fasts, more so for pleasing Goddess Durga. The entire house should be cleaned well before the Navratri begins. Besides this, gangajal should be sprinkled before setting up Navratri Kalash. Physical cleanliness involves taking bath two times a day (for the one who observes the fast or is responsible for maintenance of the temple). Shaving, haircut and cutting nails should be avoided even by those who are not observing the fasts.

Array

Eating

Rules regarding eating also need to be observed. While one should abstain from eating non-vegetarian foods, drinking of alcohol is also strictly prohibited. Another very important rule is that one should strictly avoid consumption of onion, garlic and red chilli during these nine days. These foods generate tamsik energy, hence are believed to be inauspicious.

Array

Sleeping

Sleeping during the daytime is also prohibited for these nine days. It is said that sleeping during the day symbolises laziness, which is against the rules of Durga worship. Moreover, it is said that everybody in the family of the person observing the fasts, should sleep on the floor. In fact, sleeping or sitting on a raised platform should also be avoided.

Array

Physical Relations

One should practice complete celibacy during these nine days. One should abstain from making physical relations as well as other immoral activities such as gambling and stealing. These are considered unpardonable sins especially if done during Navratri.

Array

Clothes

Rules regarding clothes are also to be observed. One should not wear clothes made using leather at all. Not just clothes, wearing shoes of this material as well, need to be avoided. It is said that since leather is made using animal skin, it should not be used during the festival. Similarly, wearing black colour during Navratri is also prohibited.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 12:40 [IST]
