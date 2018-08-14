Nag Panchami 2018: Easy Puja Vidhi At Home

Nag Panchami, falling on the fifth day of the brighter fortnight of the Shravana month, will be observed on August 15 this year, when India is celebrating its 72nd Independence day as well. Nag Panchami is dedicated to the worship of snakes.

Nag Devta Is Worshipped On Nag Panchami

Nag Devta, the lord of snakes, is offered flowers, fruits and sandalwood paste. It is said, that doing this pleases Lord Shiva also. Moreover, Nag Devta helps Shiva in bringing back the balance between Dharma and Karma on the Earth. Both the deities protect us from all forms of evil. This day is also known as Garuda Panchami and the Garuda, a divine eagle considered the mount of Lord Vishnu, is also offered prayers. The description of Garuda is found in Vishnu Purana as well as Ramayana, where he is shown as a half eagle-half man creature.

Sarwarth Siddhi Yoga On Nag Panchami 2018

There is a Sarwarth Siddhi Yoga on Nag Panchami. Astrologers say it is a highly auspicious occurrence as all the pujas performed on this day become successful. Nag Panchami is considered for performing Rudrabhishek also. Moreover, Lord Shiva is worshipped on every festival coming during the Shravana, as the whole month is dedicated to him.

The auspicious timings for puja on Nag Panchami 2018 would be from 5:54 am to 8:30 am. Here we have brought you the puja vidhi for Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami Puja Vidhi At Home

1. The procedure of Puja begins with offering water to Shiva linga, as described in the video. Keep a copper snake around the Shiva linga. Then offer water to Shiva linga as well as to Nag Devta.

2. Now offer milk to both Shiva linga and Nag Devta.

3. Take some milk in a bowl and offer it before the Nag Devta.

4. Now mark a sandalwood tilak on Shiva linga and offer sandalwood paste to Nag Devta as well, as explained in the video.

5. Then offer Pushpamala before Nag Devta and Lord Shiva. Offer some flowers also.

6. Thereafter offer fruits to the deities. After that offer a Kumkum (vermilion) tilak to Nag Devta. Put some rice as well, on the tilak.

7. Now perform the aarti.

For the aarti, you have to light a lamp in ghee, preferably the ghee extracted from cow's milk. Then light the incense and keep them in the aarti tray. Now offer the aarti before the deities together.

There still exists a tradition of offering milk to snakes after removing their poisonous teeth, in the villages of India. However, doctors do not consider it right for the health of the snakes these days. Therefore, people offer milk to the idol of a snake, in the form of Nag Devta.

Nag Panchami Also Observed By Those Having Kalsarpa Yoga

Kalsarpa Yoga is an occurrence in the birth chart, generally considered to be inauspicious, though this is not so always. Depending on the placement of other planets, this occurrence can be both favourable as well as unfavourable for a person's life. There are twelve types of snakes described in our scriptures. Thus, Kalsarpa Yoga is also believed to be of twelve types. It is said that a person can get rid of the negative effects of Kalsarpa Yoga by performing puja on Nag Panchami.