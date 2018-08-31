A Rare Occurrence On This Janmashtami; Chant These Mantras To Please Krishna

Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is going to be celebrated on September 2, 2018. It marks the day when Lord Krishna was born in the jail cell where his maternal uncle, Kamsa had kept his parents as captives. It is said that when Devaki, Kamsa's sister got married to Vasudev, a prophecy was heard that the eighth child of the couple would bring death to Kamsa. As he got to know this, Kamsa imprisoned both his sister and brother-in-law in Mathura, his kingdom. He would kill every child that was born to Devaki. It is said that their seventh child was mystically transferred to Rohini's womb, by divine powers, and he took birth as Balram, whom we know as Krishna's elder brother.

Krishna was born as the eighth child and soon after the birth, his father carried him to Gokul, amidst the heavy rains, to hide him at the house of Nanda. A girl was born to Yashoda, the wife of Nanda. She did not realize when the babies got exchanged and thought that she had actually given birth to a boy. The whole village of Gokul came to celebrate the day with Nanda family at his house.

The Auspicious Day Krishna Was Born

As per astrology, it was a very auspicious day when Krishna was born - the Ashtami Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. He was born at midnight, when Rohini Nakshatra (constellation) was set in the sky, Sun was in Leo and Moon was in Taurus. A child born under such a set-up of the stars is considered to be very lucky, not just for his own life, but for the society as a whole.

However, an even interesting fact is that the same set-up of the stars is occurring for Janmashtami this year, September 2, 2018. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 8:48 pm on September 2 and will end at 7:19 pm on September 3. The starting time for Rohini Nakshatra will be 8:48 pm on September 2 and the ending time would be 8:08 pm on September 3. Thus, the Janmashtami occurring this year will be very fruitful, say the astrologers.

Moreover, Janmashtami will be observed for two days, where the first day, September 2 would be observed at temple and at the houses of priests, the second day, September 3, would be observed by others. The Dahi Handi would be held on September 3.

Along with this, here we give you some mantras that you can chant to please Lord Krishna on this Janmashtami.

Mantras To Chant On Janmashtami

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Hare Ram Hare Ram, Ram Ram Hare Hare

This Mantra is known as Mahamantra, and it became popular during the Bhakti movement of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, during the 15th century.

Om Namoh Bhagvate Shri Govindaaye

This mantra brings prosperity and fulfilment and is very beneficial for those who desire love marriage.

Krim Krishnaye Namah

This mantra is believed to have been given by Lord Krishna himself. It brings happiness and removes all kinds of problems in life.

Shri Krishnay Sharanam Mam

This mantra is also believed to remove all the problems that one might be facing in life.