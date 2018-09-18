Mahananda Navmi 2018: Significance And Rituals

Mahananda Navmi is a festival dedicated to the worship of Nanda Devi form of Goddess Durga. It falls on the ninth day during Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. This year it will be observed on September 19, 2018. The Navmi Tithi will begin with the sunrise at 6:17 am and end at 6:24 pm with the sunset.

Goddess Durga, the one who bestows mental strength and material fulfilment, blesses her devotees by washing away all the mistakes of the past life. Not just this, her blessings help in conquering one's enemies as well.

While special puja rituals are organised everywhere on the day of Mahanada Navmi, the Kanak Temple in West Bengal and Bijara temple in Odisha are particularly renowned for Mahananda Navmi.