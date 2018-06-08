Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra To Praise Lord Shiva

Lord Shiva is one of the Trimurtis, the trinity of the Gods in the Hindu religion. Lord Shiva is the one that oversees destruction. Destruction is often seen as a negative thing. But when it comes to Lord Shiva, you must understand that the old and decayed things must face destruction. Only through the destruction of the unwanted things can the way for new life be paved.

Due to this very reason, Lord Shiva has a huge number of devotees. They try to please him with sadhana, karma, vrata and mantra jap. Mantra jap or the chanting of mantras is an easy way to inculcate the divine into your soul.

Mantras create a set of vibrations that bring about changes in you and in your surroundings. This can help give you the result that you wish for. One such mantra is the Mrityunjaya Mantra, which is dedicated to the praise of Lord Shiva.

Today, we shall discuss about the Mrityunjaya mantra. We will go through its meaning, the significance, the way to chant it and the benefits you shall reap by chanting it regularly. Read on for more information about the miraculous Mrityunjaya mantra.

The Mantra

Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam |

Urvarukamiva Bandhanath Mrityormukshiya Mamritat ||

The Meaning

Triambakam: O Lord Shiva, you are the one who has three eyes.

Yajamahae: The one who is constantly worshipped.

Sugandhim: The one who smells good.

Pushti vardhanam: The one who increases prosperity.

Urvarukamiva Bandhanat: The one who frees from the bods.

Mrytu: Death

Moksha: Freedom from the bondage of the cycle of birth and death.

Ma amritat: Not immortal

The Summary

We meditate on you, oh Lord Shiva. Please help us escape from the bonds of death and even though immortality is not possible, please help us achieve moksha.

The Mantra can be interpreted in many ways. It is commonly thought that it helps people live longer but another explanation says that it helps people live without the fear of death and reach moksha when the inevitable death arrives.

The Legend Of Mrityunjaya Mantra

Mrityunjaya mantra or Maha Mrityunjaya mantra is one of the most important mantras in Hinduism. It is also by far the oldest and the most popular. It is said to have been made by Sage Markandeya. The story says that the moon was once cursed by King Daksha. Sage Markandeya gave this mantra to Goddess Sati (King Daksha's Daughter) to be given to the moon God.

Another story says that Lord Shiva gave this mantra to the Sage Shukracharya. He taught it to Sage Dadichi. He, in turn, gave it to King Kshuva and it thus entered the Shiva Purana.

The Significance of Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

The Maha Mrityunjaya mantra is said to ward off death. It is said that King Daksha cursed the moon to have a slow and terrible death. As a result, he would wane and end in Amavasya. Goddess Sati gave this mantra to Chandra dev, the moon God.

Upon reciting this Mantra, Lord Shiva placed Chandra dev on his head and this reversed his slow death and that ended in a Poornima or the full moon day.

How To Use The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

If you are suffering from a debilitating or fatal disease, you may chant this mantra. It also removes the fear of sudden and untimely death.

• Chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

You can chant the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times or chant one rosary of this mantra daily.

• Getting a priest to perform a 1000 chant of the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

If you have a severe disease or have the danger of loss of life, you can arrange for a priest to do one hundred thousand Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra chant in the Shiva temple.

• If you have less time

If you have very little time and want to get the full benefit of the mantra, he can just go to the nearest Shiva temple. Here, he must chant the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra five times while bathing the Shiva Linga with water. Offer some bilva leaves to the Lord too. Start doing this on a Monday and continue for 15 days and the benefits shall surely follow.

• For those who are bed-ridden and are unable to chant the mantra

If any of your friends or family member is bed ridden or are in a position where they are unable to chant this mantra, you may chant it near them for as many times as possible. The vibrations that you create by chanting this mantra will in turn create a protective shield around your loved ones.

• Regular chanting of the mantra

If you chant the mantra on a regular basis, it will help you avoid unexpected death, misfortune, and calamities.

The Benefit of Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Maha Mrityunjaya mantra is a mantra that nourishes and rejuvenates. It blesses you with peace, prosperity, health, wealth and a happy long life. It has powers that heal you by the means of encouraging good thoughts and positive emotions.

It makes the food and medicine that you take more effective in helping you to recover faster from any ailments that you may have. The mantra attracts positivity and the vibes from the universe, which purify your surroundings and destroy any kind of a negativity.