Kajari Teej: An Auspicious Day To Pray For A Happy Married Life

Kajari Teej falls on the third day during Shukla Paksha (dark phase) in the month of Bhadrapad according to the Hindu calendar; it is known as Shravana as per the South Indian calendar; these months correspond to the August-September of the Gregorian calendar. Bhadrapad began on August 27, the day after Raksha Bandhan. There are four Teej festivals in a year: the Akha Teej, Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

This year it will be observed on August 25, 2021. While the Moon will be in Pisces, the Nakshatra (constellation) will be Ubha Nakshatra and the day would be Wednesday. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 04:04 PM on Aug 24, 2021, and end at 04:18 PM on Aug 25, 2021.

All the four Teej festivals are observed for a happy married life. Women observe a fast for a long and healthy life for their husbands. Unmarried girls observe the fast to get a husband of their choice. It is believed that the Teej festival is particularly meant for the womenfolk.

Women Observe A Fast On This Day

Women worship the neem tree on this day. They get up early, take a bath during the Brahma Muhurta and dress up like newly-weds. Prior to the fasting day, they apply mehandi on their hands and feet. In some communities, women get up and eat something before the sunrise itself. Thereafter, they observe the fast by abstaining from eating or drinking anything throughout the day.

Rituals Associated With Fasting

In the evening, the neem tree is worshipped with rice, vermilion, turmeric and mehandi (heena). Fruits and sweets are also offered. A priest is invited who would recite the Kajari Teej Katha to all the women gathered up for worshipping the tree.

In some places of India, women eat dishes made with sattu flour, such as sattu chapati, sattu khichdi, etc., after worshipping the Moon at night.

The fast has to be observed throughout the lifetime or for a period of sixteen years. It is observed for the whole day. Neither food nor water has to be consumed during the fast.

Other Celebrations On Kajari Teej Day

While the day is observed mainly by the women, they gather together and visit their friends. When celebrated traditionally, swings are put up for women and they spend the day dancing, singing Teej songs and swinging. Gifting Shringaar box to women on this day is considered very auspicious.

A large variety of dishes are prepared including sweet items, such as halwa, kheer, ghevar and kaju katli, etc. A part of these sweets are first offered to Goddess Parvati as Bhog, and the remaining is distributed amongst the neighbours and friends as Prasad.

Kajri Teej is celebrated mainly for two days. The festival marks the end of monsoon and the beginning of winters. Kajri Teej is mainly celebrated in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh with more vigour.