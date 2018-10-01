Jivitputrika Vrat For The Long And Happy Life Of Children

Jivitputrika Vrat is a fast observed by women, consecutively for three days. It is said that observing this fast results in the long life, good health and a good luck in the career of one's children. Hence, women observe this fast from the Saptami Tithi to Navmi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashvin.

This year, the fast shall be observed from October 2 to October 4, 2018. This fast is also known as Jiutiya Parva. Jiutiya Tithi will begin from October 2, at 4:09 am and will continue till 2:17 am on October 3.