Jivitputrika Vrat For The Long And Happy Life Of Children

By

Jivitputrika Vrat is a fast observed by women, consecutively for three days. It is said that observing this fast results in the long life, good health and a good luck in the career of one's children. Hence, women observe this fast from the Saptami Tithi to Navmi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashvin.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2018: Significance, Dates And Vrat Vidhi

This year, the fast shall be observed from October 2 to October 4, 2018. This fast is also known as Jiutiya Parva. Jiutiya Tithi will begin from October 2, at 4:09 am and will continue till 2:17 am on October 3.

Array

First Day Of The Fast

The first day of the fast will be observed on October 2. The first day is known as Nahaya Kha. This is so called because on this day, women get up, take bath, perform the puja and then eat something. Nothing is eaten thereafter for the entire day. Women must observe all these rituals during the Brahma Muhurta (before sunrise).

Array

Second Day Of The Fast

The second day of the fast is the most important one. This is known as Khur Jiutiya. The second day is the most important of the three days. A nirjala fast is observed on this day, which means the devotee should not eat or drink anything throughout the day.

Array

Third Day Of The Fast

The third day is observed as the Parana day. Parana day is the one on which the fast is broken. Though anything can be eaten to break the fast, the special dishes prepared are Jhor Bhat, Noni Saag, Madua Roti, etc.

Array

Vrat Vidhi

Women should observe this fast every year during the Ashvin month. Women worship Lord Shiva on this day. Some offer prayers to Lord Jimutvahana as well. Dhoop, deep, rice, flowers, etc. are to be offered before the image of the deity. Women even make idols using Kusha grass of Lord Jimutvahan. Some just place the grass, in the place of his image symbolizing the presence of the deity and offer prayers to him. Besides this, images of eagles and jackals are also made using clay and cow dung. Sindur is offered to them and the prayers are offered. After this, the Jivitputrika Vrat katha is also narrated.

Array

Important Rules Regarding The Fast

Food should be eaten before sunrise on the first day. Eating anything after sunrise is considered inappropriate. One should eat only sweet dishes before beginning the fast. Salty foods should be avoided. However, anything can be eaten after the Parana. The Parana should be performed during the morning of the third day. There is also a tradition of making donations to the priests. Making donations is considered important for every fast in order to make the fast a success.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 16:21 [IST]
