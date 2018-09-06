Items Associated With Goddess Saraswati That We Should Keep In Our House

Goddess Saraswati is the goddess of wealth. Keeping her idol among the idols of all other Gods is believed to help the students excel in academics. She is the goddess of knowledge and blesses her devotees with eternal wisdom. She removes the darkness of unawareness and showers intellect upon the devotees. That is why keeping her idol in the puja room is considered to be very auspicious.

However, there are certain items, keeping which in the house helps please the Goddess and get her blessings soon. According to Vastu, keeping these things in the study room of the students is considered to be beneficial for children.

Read on to know what those items are.