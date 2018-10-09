Kalash Sthapana Vidhi For Shardiya Navratri 2018

Shardiya Navratri will begin from October 10 and will continue until October 18. These nine days of Navratri are considered to be one of the most auspicious days to please mother Goddess. She bestows good luck and prosperity in the lives of her devotees who worship her during these days.

The celebration continues for nine days, wherein all the nine forms of the Goddess are worshipped differently. Devotees observe fasts, and worship one form of the Goddess on each day. The ritual of Ghat/Kalash Sthapana takes place on the first day. It is necessary to perform this ritual before beginning the fasts.

Here, we have brought to you the details of the Shardiya Navratri Ghat Sthapana Vidhi. Take a look.