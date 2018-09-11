Ganesha Chaturthi: Ganesha Sthapana And Puja Vidhi

Ganesha Sthapana Muhurta Ganesha Sthapana muhurta refers to the auspicious time during which bringing an idol of Ganesha at home and installing it in the puja room is considered to be very auspicious. The auspicious muhurta this year will be from 11:08 am to 1:34 pm on September 13, 2018.

Installing The Idol Of Ganesha After taking bath and cleaning the puja area, take a stool and cover it with a red cloth. In the top middle area of the stool, spread some rice and install the idol of Lord Ganesha on the layer of rice. Make sure the trunk of Ganesha in the idol is turned to the left and that the colour of the idol is either vermilion or white.

Kalash Sthapana And Riddhi Siddhi Take a copper pot (also known as Kalash), and fill it with water up to the brim. Cover it with a red cloth and tie both the Kalash and the cloth together using a moli (the sacred red thread). Keep the Kalash in the north-west or on the left side of the idol of Ganesha.



Do not forget to place two betel nuts (supari) one on each side of Ganesha's idol. These symbolise the two wives of Lord Ganesha, Riddhi and Siddhi.

Sankalpa And Mantras Sankalpa refers to the vow taken by a devotee of offering prayers to Ganesha for a specific number of days. After installing the idol, one should take some akshat (whole and not broken grains of rice) and flowers in the right hand and then make the vow. The following mantras can be chanted during the puja: 1. Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kurume Dev, Sarvakaryeshu Sarvada 2. Om Ganeshaya Namah

Puja Vidhi Give Gangajal bath and Panchamrit bath to Lord Ganesha with the help of Durva grass or Pan patta (betel leaves). Perform the Shodashopchar puja and decorate the idol in yellow-coloured clothes. Then mark a tilak with vermilion and akshat (whole grains of rice). Offer flowers and sweets to Lord Ganesha. You can offer modak or laddu as prasad. You can offer Panchameva (five fruits) as well. Thereafter, you can light a lamp and perform the arti.