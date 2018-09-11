Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Ganesha Chaturthi: Ganesha Sthapana And Puja Vidhi

By

Ganesha Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesha shall be observed on September 13, 2018. Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati visits the houses of his devotees as a guest during this festival, where they worship him for ten days. Thereafter, the idol is immersed in water. A whole procession is carried out by a mass of people in which the idol of Lord Ganesha is carried to a sea or river on the tenth day from Chaturthi when he is to be immersed in water. People buy new idols which signifies the homecoming of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesha Chaturthi: Ganesha Sthapana And Puja Vidhi

Ganesha Chaturthi this year is being celebrated on September 13, 2018. The preparations are in full swing. The festival will continue for ten days and will end on September 23, 2018.

Array

Ganesha Sthapana Muhurta

Ganesha Sthapana muhurta refers to the auspicious time during which bringing an idol of Ganesha at home and installing it in the puja room is considered to be very auspicious. The auspicious muhurta this year will be from 11:08 am to 1:34 pm on September 13, 2018.

Array

Installing The Idol Of Ganesha

After taking bath and cleaning the puja area, take a stool and cover it with a red cloth. In the top middle area of the stool, spread some rice and install the idol of Lord Ganesha on the layer of rice. Make sure the trunk of Ganesha in the idol is turned to the left and that the colour of the idol is either vermilion or white.

Array

Kalash Sthapana And Riddhi Siddhi

Take a copper pot (also known as Kalash), and fill it with water up to the brim. Cover it with a red cloth and tie both the Kalash and the cloth together using a moli (the sacred red thread). Keep the Kalash in the north-west or on the left side of the idol of Ganesha.

Do not forget to place two betel nuts (supari) one on each side of Ganesha's idol. These symbolise the two wives of Lord Ganesha, Riddhi and Siddhi.

Array

Sankalpa And Mantras

Sankalpa refers to the vow taken by a devotee of offering prayers to Ganesha for a specific number of days. After installing the idol, one should take some akshat (whole and not broken grains of rice) and flowers in the right hand and then make the vow.

The following mantras can be chanted during the puja:

1. Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha
Nirvighnam Kurume Dev, Sarvakaryeshu Sarvada

2. Om Ganeshaya Namah

Array

Puja Vidhi

Give Gangajal bath and Panchamrit bath to Lord Ganesha with the help of Durva grass or Pan patta (betel leaves). Perform the Shodashopchar puja and decorate the idol in yellow-coloured clothes. Then mark a tilak with vermilion and akshat (whole grains of rice). Offer flowers and sweets to Lord Ganesha. You can offer modak or laddu as prasad. You can offer Panchameva (five fruits) as well. Thereafter, you can light a lamp and perform the arti.

Array

Offer Bhog Three Times A Day

Food is very dear to Lord Ganesha and sweets, especially laddu and modak are considered his favourite foods. Therefore, we should offer laddu and modak to him. Moreover, Ganesha comes to our house as a guest; therefore, we should offer food to him three times a day for the entire period of ten days.

One should abstain from looking at the moon on the day of Ganesha Chaturthi, as doing so is considered inauspicious.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue