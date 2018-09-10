All You Need To Know About Ganesha Chaturthi

Ganesha Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Primarily observed as the main festival in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa and some parts of Tamil Nadu, the festival is now observed as a grand celebration in other parts of the country as well. Ganesha is believed to be the establisher of perfection.

He brings auspiciousness and thus helps a project meet success. Invoking Lord Ganesha at the beginning of every puja or holy function is considered very important for the event to become fruitful. The son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha comes to visit the homes of his devotees every year and stays with them for around ten days as a guest. Thereafter, he gives blessings to his devotees and goes back to the Kailash Parvat to his parents.