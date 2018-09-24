Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Fulfil Your Wishes By Offering These Things To Lord Hanuman

By

Lord Hanuman was born to Anjani as a blessing from Lord Shiva. In fact, it is said that he was the incarnation of Lord Shiva himself. Anjani was a celestial dancer who was sent to earth as a human being by Lord Brahma. She fell in love with Kesari and got married to him, after which Hanuman was born as their son.

The word Hanuman means the one who has a disfigured jaw. According to one story, Lord Indra, the lord of weather had caused such a thunderbolt that Hanuman's jaw got disfigured. Hence, his name Hanuman.

Fulfil Your Wish By Offering These Things To Lord Hanuman

Lord Hanuman is today worshipped as an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, who was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu on earth. It is said that he wards off all the evils from the lives of the devotees. To get rid of all kinds of negative energies, especially the fear of evil spirits, prayers are offered to Lord Hanuman.

Not just this, worshipping him fetches the blessings of Lord Shiva as well as Shani Dev. There are some items which when offered to Lord Hanuman pleases him soon. Take a look.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue