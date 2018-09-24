Fulfil Your Wishes By Offering These Things To Lord Hanuman

Lord Hanuman was born to Anjani as a blessing from Lord Shiva. In fact, it is said that he was the incarnation of Lord Shiva himself. Anjani was a celestial dancer who was sent to earth as a human being by Lord Brahma. She fell in love with Kesari and got married to him, after which Hanuman was born as their son.

The word Hanuman means the one who has a disfigured jaw. According to one story, Lord Indra, the lord of weather had caused such a thunderbolt that Hanuman's jaw got disfigured. Hence, his name Hanuman.

Lord Hanuman is today worshipped as an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, who was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu on earth. It is said that he wards off all the evils from the lives of the devotees. To get rid of all kinds of negative energies, especially the fear of evil spirits, prayers are offered to Lord Hanuman.

Not just this, worshipping him fetches the blessings of Lord Shiva as well as Shani Dev. There are some items which when offered to Lord Hanuman pleases him soon. Take a look.