Bhadrapad Begins Today; Here Is The List Of Festivals Of The Month

Bhadrapad, also known as Bhado, Bhadava or Bhadra, is the sixth month in the Hindu calendar. Bhadrapad this year begins from the day after Raksha Bandhan, on Purnima. Since the moon, on this Purnima, comes in a Bhadra Nakshatra (constellation), it is named Bhadrapad. Here is the list of festivals that are observed during this month as per the Hindu calendar. Take a look.

Kajari Teej: August 29

Kajari Teej, also called Badi Teej, is observed as a fasting day on the third day during the Krishna Paksha or the dark phase of the month. Women observe a fast for a happy married life and worship the neem tree; girls fast to get a husband of their choice. This year Kajari Teej will be observed on August 29, 2018.

Krishna Janmashtami: Sept 2

Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is observed on the eighth day during the dark phase or Krishna Paksha of the month. It is also known as Gokulashtami, Krishna Jayanti, Krishna Ashtami, Shri Jayanti and Rohini Ashtami, etc. Observed as a fasting day to get the blessings of Lord Krishna, this year it will be celebrated on September 2.

Gowatsa Dwadashi: Sept 7

Gowatsa Dwadashi is observed on the Dwadashi or the twelfth day of the dark fortnight of the Bhadrapad month. This year it will be observed on September 7, 2018. Women offer prayers to a cow and its calf and then give coconut as prasad to their children.

Hartalika Teej: Sept 12

It is one of the four Teej festivals celebrated every year. It falls on the third day during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. It is said that Goddess Parvati had observed this fast to get Lord Shiva as her husband.

Both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day. This year it will be observed on September 12, 2018. A fast is observed where one should not eat or drink anything.

Ganesha Chaturthi: Sept 13

Ganesha Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day during the bright fortnight in the month of Bhadrapad. People observe it as a fasting day and worship Lord Ganesha. Laddos and modaks (favourite sweets of Lord Ganesha) are offered to Lord Ganesha. This year Ganesha Chaturthi will be observed on September 13, 2018.

Rishi Panchami: Sept 14

Rishi Panchami is observed on the fifth day during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. This year it will be observed on September 14, 2018. It is observed as a day for worshipping all the seven sages, the Saptarishis, who are believed to have guided the world to the path of righteousness.

Devjhoolani Ekadashi: Sept 20

It is one of the twenty-four Ekadashis falling in a year. This Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day during the dark phase of the Bhadrapad month. It is also known as Padma Ekadashi. It falls in the Uttarshadha Nakshatra (constellation).

A procession is carried out in which Lord Krishna is taken in a Palaki and is given a bath in a nearby river. People observe a fast on this day. This year it will be observed on September 20.

Anant Chaturdashi: Sept 23

Ananth Chaturdashi falls on the fourteenth day of the fortnight. This year it will be observed on September 23. The Anant form of Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day. Chanting the mantra Om Anantaay Namah is considered very auspicious.