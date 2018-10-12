Durga Saptashati Adhyay 6: Dhumralochan Vadh

It is in the remembrance of the victory of Goddess Durga over the demons that we celebrate Navratri for nine days and then Vijayadasami on the tenth day. While devotees observe strict fasting, they offer Puja before the Goddess two times a day. Mantras, Stotras and Devi Mahatmya are recited during the Puja, as a part of the rituals.
Devi Mahatmya is one of the most important parts of Navratri rituals. It consists of fourteen chapters known as Adhyayas. It is said that the entire Devi Mahatmya should be recited in one sitting. However, the following order can be followed for narrating the Mahatmya, if doing so in one sitting is not possible.
Day 1 - Maghukaitabh Samhara
Day 2 - Mahishasura Samhara
Day 3 - Dhumralochan Vadh
Day 4 - Chand Munda Vadh
Day 5 - Rakta Beej Samhara
Day 6 - Shumbha Nishumbha Vadh
Day 7 - Narayani Stuti/Narayani Mahima
Day 8 - Fala Stuti
Day 9 - Story of Surat and the Merchant and Kashama Prarthana
Kshama Prarthana can be done on the tenth day also.
Here we have brought the story for day 3 of Navratri - Dhumralochan Vadh. It has been covered under Adhyaya 5 and 6 of Devi Mahatmya.
Who Was Dhumralochan?
Dhumralochan was the commander of the army of Mahishasura. Goddess Durga had come to reside on the Himalayas until the death of the demon. When Mahishasura came to know about a beautiful woman has come to the Himalayas, he thought of marrying her and making the most beautiful woman in the universe his wife. Therefore, he sent his servants with a proposal of marriage to the Goddess. However, the Goddess had rejected the proposal.
Dhumralochan Confronted The Goddess
Enraged by his humiliation at the hands of the Goddess, Mahishasura now sent his trusted Commander Dhumralochan, ordering him to get the Goddess to his court, whether by hook or by crook. He ordered him to first request her and if the request failed, he should drag her to the court. He was further also ordered to kill whosoever tried to intervene. The demon commander Dhumralochan followed the orders and proceeded towards the Himalayas, the abode of the Goddess, not realising that he was marching towards his own destruction.
Dhumralochan Went With An Army Of 60, 000 Demons
It is said that Dhumralochan was marching with an army of 60, 000 other demons towards the Himalayas. Seeing the demons approaching, the Goddess smiled at the pride with which the army, as well as the commander, were approaching towards their death. She knew that the time for another battle had come; that another demon had fallen prey to excessive pride.
How Dhumralochan And His Army Got Killed
As the demon presented the request to accompany him to the court of Mahishasura to the Goddess, and she rejected the proposal, the demon declared that he would now drag her along, and he ran towards her. Such words of the demon enraged the Goddess, she became furious and roared so loudly that the demon was reduced to ashes merely by the power of the roar.
This made the army run towards the Goddess with fury. As the demons attempted to attack, the lion jumped over the army of demons and killed each one of them.