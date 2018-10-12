Durga Saptashati Adhyay 6: Dhumralochan Vadh

It is in the remembrance of the victory of Goddess Durga over the demons that we celebrate Navratri for nine days and then Vijayadasami on the tenth day. While devotees observe strict fasting, they offer Puja before the Goddess two times a day. Mantras, Stotras and Devi Mahatmya are recited during the Puja, as a part of the rituals.

Devi Mahatmya is one of the most important parts of Navratri rituals. It consists of fourteen chapters known as Adhyayas. It is said that the entire Devi Mahatmya should be recited in one sitting. However, the following order can be followed for narrating the Mahatmya, if doing so in one sitting is not possible.

Day 1 - Maghukaitabh Samhara

Day 2 - Mahishasura Samhara

Day 3 - Dhumralochan Vadh

Day 4 - Chand Munda Vadh

Day 5 - Rakta Beej Samhara

Day 6 - Shumbha Nishumbha Vadh

Day 7 - Narayani Stuti/Narayani Mahima

Day 8 - Fala Stuti

Day 9 - Story of Surat and the Merchant and Kashama Prarthana

Kshama Prarthana can be done on the tenth day also.

Most Read : Nine Prasad For Nine Days Of Navrtri

Here we have brought the story for day 3 of Navratri - Dhumralochan Vadh. It has been covered under Adhyaya 5 and 6 of Devi Mahatmya.