Choose The Colours Of The Walls As Per Vastu Shastra

Vastu Shastra prescribes some rules for the colours of the walls of the house also. One can ensure positivity in the entire house by following these rules. According to it, only the lighter shades should be used for the walls of the house. A white colour should ideally be chosen for the roof and the walls should not be painted in white. Almost all the pastel colours of lighter shades can be used as a source of positive energy and auspiciousness. Similarly, neutral colours can also be chosen for the walls of the house in order to maintain peace and happiness, says Vastu.

It says that the colours of the walls also impact the thoughts and emotions of the people around. Here we have brought to you a list of the best colours that can be chosen for a happy life. Take a look.