Buying An Idol Of Ganesha? Keep These Things In Mind

Ganesha Chaturthi is just a few days away. The markets are full of Ganesha idols. Decorated beautifully, these idols add colours to the market and attract a lot of Ganesha devotees tempting them to buy each one of the beautifully decorated idols.

Ganesha Chaturthi, a highly celebrated festival, primarily of the Hindus, is observed every year on the fourth day of the bright fortnight for a period of ten days. The idol of Lord Ganesha is set up in the puja room and he is offered prayers daily for ten days, after which the idol is immersed in running water. This year the festival will be observed on September 13, 2018.

However, we need to keep certain things in mind while buying the idol of Lord Ganesha. Take a look.