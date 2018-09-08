Subscribe to Boldsky
September 8 & 9: Aghora Chaturdashi And Kushagrahini Amavasya

September 8 and 9 will be auspicious days meant for the devotees of Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva along with Goddess Parvati is worshipped on these days. It is a two-day festival celebrated on the fourteenth and the fifteenth day during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. The first day is known as Aghora Chaturdashi and the second day is called Kusha Grahini Amavasya. While the former is also known as Chhoti Dagyali, the latter is given the name of Badi Dagyali as well.

Aghora Chaturdashi And Kushagrahini Amavasya Date & Significance

Some people also observe a fast on the Chaturdashi day. Observing both these days is believed to wash away all the past sins of the devotees. It also brings peace to the long dead ancestors who then give their blessings to the observer of the festival.

Aghora Chaturdashi And Kusha Grahini Amavasya Dates This Year

While the Aghora Chaturdashi will be observed on September 8, the Kusha Grahini Amavasya will be observed on September 9, 2018. On the second day, the rituals associated with the ancestors are performed. Here we have brought to you some important information on this festival observed for two days. Take a look.

Aghora Chaturdashi Significance

The festival Aghora Chaturdashi is mainly celebrated in the North Indian regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Nepal. People wake up early in the morning and perform puja before Lord Shiva. Pitra Daan rituals are also performed on this day.

The day is considered for other rituals such as holy bath, donation etc. as well. People also cover their windows and doors with thorny bushes on this day, in some regions of India. This is done in order to protect themselves from evil spirits.

Kusha Grahini Amavasya Significance

The second day, Kusha Grahini Amavasya is observed for paying gratitude to the ancestors. Every Amavasya is dedicated to the worship of ancestors, who are known as Pitra Deva as per Hindu scriptures.
Ceremonies such as Yajnas and Pitra Tarpan, for the peace of the dead ancestors are performed on this day. This also helps in getting the blessings of the long dead ancestors. The day derives its name from the ritual performed using Kusha grass.

Hartalika Teej:A Fasting Day For Happy Married Life

The Ritual Of Kusha Grass

Kusha grass is considered very auspicious for the use in puja rituals. Ten types of grass have been described in the scriptures. Kusha grass is the one which is dark green in colour and has seven leaves. This grass should be uprooted and then stored for performing all the rituals.

The grass leaves should not be damaged at all, and full and fresh leaves should be used. The mantra 'Hum Phat Swaha' should be chanted while one plucks the grass. This grass can then be used during any holy ritual.

