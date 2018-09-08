September 8 & 9: Aghora Chaturdashi And Kushagrahini Amavasya

September 8 and 9 will be auspicious days meant for the devotees of Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva along with Goddess Parvati is worshipped on these days. It is a two-day festival celebrated on the fourteenth and the fifteenth day during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. The first day is known as Aghora Chaturdashi and the second day is called Kusha Grahini Amavasya. While the former is also known as Chhoti Dagyali, the latter is given the name of Badi Dagyali as well.

Some people also observe a fast on the Chaturdashi day. Observing both these days is believed to wash away all the past sins of the devotees. It also brings peace to the long dead ancestors who then give their blessings to the observer of the festival.