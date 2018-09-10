5 Easy Ways To Get Rid of Bad Luck

Keys Well, while keys are used only in key rings, it is also said that wearing keys around one's neck can help increase good luck too. In fact, it is said that wearing three keys helps in attracting even more good luck. The three keys represent health, wealth and love, each. These do not have to be your cupboard or locker keys. Many other types of small fancy keys available designed for necklaces can be chosen from, as available in the market.

Incense One of the most popular remedies to ward off negative energies from the house is by lighting incense. While almost everybody lights incense in the house, not everybody knows the real reason behind this age-old tradition. It is said that lighting incense which is made using ghee and extracts of flowers, helps to remove negative vibes. What is more important to remember here is that one should not use the sticks, rather the rolls of incense known as dhoop should be used. Sticks are made using bamboo wood, the use of which during puja is considered inauspicious.

Prayers There is no better remedy to make yourself feel lighter and luckier than feeling the presence of some divine power around yourself. While praying, you do not have to seek the fulfilment of any wish. Just sit in front of God and feel his presence; tell yourself that God is constantly watching all that is happening in your life. This will bring in positivity and you will begin to realize whether it is really a bad luck or just your misunderstanding of the things that God is doing.

Donations A lot of emphasis has been given to charity in our scriptures. In fact, it is considered important in every religion. No fast is considered complete without making some donations. It is said that the money we give away as donation comes back in the form of blessings from them. Helping the poor and needy is one of the best ways to get connected to God and remove bad luck.