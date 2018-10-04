4 Powerful Maa Durga Mantras That You Need To Know

Goddess Durga is the manifestation of power. She is the one who protects every body as the mother of the universe. Goddess Durga removes all forms of ignorance that exists in the mind of the human being; ignorance that originates due to the love for materialistic world. She removes all such darkness which is a mere illusion and takes the being towards the light of awakening. When she does that, she is known as Saraswati. Similarly, when she protects her devotees from negative energies, such as fear, jealousy, hatred and other demonic energies etc., sheis known as Mahakali.

Pleasing Goddess Durga is as easy as pleasing one's mother. All you need is love. Devotees show their love for mother Goddess by observing fast for her during the Navrartri which are considered the most auspicious days to worship her. She is worshipped using flowers, saree, coconut and other items. Mantras are also chanted in order to invoke the Goddess and get her blessings.