Hartalika Teej 2018 – A Fast Observed For A Blessed Married Life

India is known across the world for its beautiful culture and the traditions followed here. A huge number of fasts and festivals, each with a religious significance and an inspiring story behind it, are observed throughout the year, and in various parts of the country. One such festival which showcases the beliefs and the rituals of the Hindu women is Teej. The Teej festivals are of four types and all the four of them are celebrated by worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The festival Of Teej is one of the most awaited festivals for the womenfolk of North India and it marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.