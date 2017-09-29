Significance Of Each Weapon That Maa Durga Carries

It is that time of the year when a numner of festivals stay lined up one after the other. Especially these ten days of the Avhvin month are more colourful and filled with enthusiasm, when the festival of Navratri is celebrated with galore all over the country. On the tenth day, another significant festival, 'Durga Puja' is also observed. While Durga Puja is observed for five days, the last day is the most significant, and is known as Vijayadasami.

The festval is celebrated in the remembrance of how Goddess Durga emerged victorious in a battle with the demons. It is said that the battle continued for nine nights and ten days. Hence, it is a festival of victory of Good over Evil.

Durga Puja is celebrated across six days, with each day holding certain significance. The first day is when Maa Durga is said to ascend on the earth with her four children Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya and Ganesha. Colourful idols of the gods are worshipped with great grandeur. On the last day, the idol is immersed signifying Durga's return to her husband.

Maa Durga is a powerful Goddess who fights evil. We might have seen a lot of pictures of Goddess Durga and her many avatars. The most popular pictures depict her with ten hands, each carrying a weapon.

Here are the details as to which are the ten weapons carried by Maa Durga and what do they signify.

