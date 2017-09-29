ENGLISH

Significance Of Each Weapon That Maa Durga Carries

By Shabana

It is that time of the year when a numner of festivals stay lined up one after the other. Especially these  ten days of the Avhvin month are more colourful and filled with enthusiasm, when the festival of Navratri is celebrated with galore all over the country. On the tenth day, another significant festival, 'Durga Puja' is also observed. While Durga Puja is observed for five days, the last day is the most significant, and is  known as Vijayadasami. 

The festval is celebrated in the remembrance of how Goddess Durga emerged victorious in a battle with the demons. It is said that the battle continued for nine nights and ten days. Hence, it is a festival of victory of Good over Evil.

significance of each weapon that durga maa carries

Durga Puja is celebrated across six days, with each day holding certain significance. The first day is when Maa Durga is said to ascend on the earth with her four children Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya and Ganesha. Colourful idols of the gods are worshipped with great grandeur. On the last day, the idol is immersed signifying Durga's return to her husband.

Maa Durga is a powerful Goddess who fights evil. We might have seen a lot of pictures of Goddess Durga and her many avatars. The most popular pictures depict her with ten hands, each carrying a weapon.

Here are the details as to which are the ten weapons carried by Maa Durga and what do they signify.

1) The Trishul

The trishul (trident) holds a lot of significance in Hinduism. Gifted to Maa Durga by Lord Shiva, it signifies three qualities - Sattva (inactivity), Rajas (activity), Tamas (Non-activity). Goddess Durga has the power to control all the three qualities in the devotees. She uses the trident to slay the demons.

2) Bow And Arrow

The bow and arrow signifies two kinds of energies - potential and kinetic. Maa Durga holds both these things in one hand, which signifies that she is controlling all the energies of the world. It was gifted to her by the Lords Vayu and Surya.

3) The Conch Shell

This is the symbol of the sacred sound ‘OM'. It is said that it was the sound produced when the universe was first created. It has the power to destroy all the negative energies in the surroundings. The conch was gifted to Goddess Durga by Lord Varuna.

4) The Lotus

The half-bloomed lotus in Maa Durga's hand signifies humility. It teaches us to stay truthful to our spiritual quest without giving in to worldly pleasures. It symbolises liberation through knowledge and wisdom. It was given to her by Lord Brahma.

5) The Thunderbolt

It teaches us to stay completely focused on destroying our enemies - just as a thunderbolt. Maa Durga tells us to attack any challenge without losing confidence. It was gifted to her by Lord Indra.

6) Sudarshan Chakra

The beautiful discus which spins around Maa Durga's index finger signifies that the entire world is at her command. It symbolises the time. She mercilessly uses this to destroy evil and let good prevail all over the world. It was gifted by Lord Vishnu to her.

7) The Sword

Maa Durga is also seen carrying a sword in her hand, which signifies the quest of knowledge that cuts through darkness and shines. Lord Kala gifted her this weapon.

8) An Axe

Maa Durga received an axe and an armour from Lord Vishvakarma. It signifies no fear of consequences when fighting from Evil.

9) A Kamandalu

Given to Maa Durga by Lord Brahma, it represents amrita (water) the elixir of life. It signifies that Maa Durga is the elixir of all life on earth.

10) The Spear

Lord Agni gave her a spear. It was the weapon primarily used to defeat Mahishasura. It signifies the hidden power of humans to overcome all obstacles in life.

