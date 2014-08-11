Spiritual Remedies For Rahu Dosha

Rahu and Ketu are two shadow planets in Hindu mythology. It is believed that Rahu and Ketu were basically asuras who secretly came and sat with the devas when they were being served 'amrit' or elixir. When they had just drunk half of the amrit, they were discovered and Vishnu chopped off their heads with his sudarshan chakra. That is why; Rahu and Ketu are immortal and they give lots of trouble to people. Remedies for Rahu dosha are quite simple but they have to be done regularly.

SPIRITUAL REMEDIES FOR KAAL SARPA DOSHA

If you want to know how to get rid of Rahu dosha, you have to take the spiritual path. Performing the Rahu shanti puja is one of the remedies for Rahu dosha. The other remedies for Rahu dasha are mentioned below.

Eat Vegetarian Food On Saturdays

Both Rahu and Ketu are shadow planets. They are usually worshipped in the same day as Saturn or Shani Dev. So eating vegetarian food on Saturdays is a must for people who have Rahu dosha.

Pray To Lord Shiva

Shiva is the lord and master of the three planets namely Shani, Rahu and Ketu. That is why; bathing Lord Shiva in milk, gangajal and ghee helps to get relief from the effects of Rahu dosha. If you want to know how to get rid of Rahu dosha, then pray to Lord Shiva and say 'Om Namah Shivaya' 21 times in a day.

Perform Rahu Shanti Puja

There is a very special puja called the Rahu and Ketu shanti puja that is performed at certain temples. You can also do this puja at home. By performing this puja, you are trying to please Rahu and asking for his blessings to lead a happy life.

Visit Srikalahasti Temple

There is a temple in a remote town of Andhra Pradesh that is named Srikalahasti. This temple is very important ('jagrut') for people who have problems in their life due to Rahu and Ketu. It is said that Lord Rahu and Ketu reside in this temple. Millions of devotees go to this temple every year to perform the Rahu shanti puja and get 'darshan' of the ancient Shivling here.

Charity

Donating coconut, wheat, banana and other food items to the poor people is one of the remedies for Rahu dosha. If you help the poor with a clean and good heart, then you might get good results in your life. But charity must be done with the intention of love and donation; it should not be done for gaining personal benefits.