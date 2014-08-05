While we try to delve into the most important teachings of Buddhism and the many teachings of the Buddha, it must be noted that Buddhism is more so of a philosophy than a religion. There are many reasons for this widely accepted belief, the most prominent one being the flexibility that it epitomizes. Buddhism isn't really different from other religions, except that it puts dignity and respect for human life before anything else.

It is a starkly evident fact that religion today has lost its sheen. People have failed to comprehend the essence for the origin of religion. Mindful of these prevalent circumstances, an increasing number of people have started taking to spirituality. And if there is one religion that has the closest relevance to spirituality, it is Buddhism. In this article, we look at the most important teachings of Buddhism.

The teachings of Buddha can be applied to every single aspect of life, for it pervades not just humanity but the universe as a whole. Let us now look at the important teachings of Buddhism.

Here are the 7 prominent teachings of Buddhism given by Lord Buddha. Read on.



The Cycle Of Birth And Death



First, the cycle of birth and death. The Buddha's most important teaching has one thing to say. As humans, the cycle of birth, sickness, ageing and death cannot be avoided. Everyone born on this planet has to endure these phases of life. However, if we wish to free ourselves from the shackles of birth and death, we must perceive the mystic truth inherent in all human beings.

Material Desire Without A Base Is The Cause For All Suffering

Uncontrollably aspiring for material goods is the root cause of all suffering. It is because of the lack of control over our own desires that we are thrown into the hell of suffering.

Attachment Leads To Sorrow

As human beings, we are bound to get attached to other human beings, or even animals for that matter. Attachment however can lead to sorrow- this being an unchanging truth.

Action Based On Compassion Will Bring Tremendous Good Fortune

When there is the absence of compassion, evil walks tall. By taking action based on compassion for a fellow human being, we can attract tremendous good fortune- an immensely prominent teaching of Buddhism.

The Law OF Cause And Effect



This is one of the most important teachings of Buddha. The entire universe is governed by the "law of cause and effect". As humans, we call it KARMA. What we do, we get. There isn't the slightest doubt in this impregnable principle.

Gratitude



There are four debts of gratitude a person should offer. This was mostly expounded by an enlightened Buddhist monk Nichiren Daishonin, for the last of the debts of gratitude we must offer is to the Buddha. First, to all the living beings- the energy of planet earth- the life it gives us. Second to our parents. Third, our sovereign and forth, to the Buddha.

We Have The Power To Be Victorious



We have the power to break the chains of the suffering life and death. The potential lies in every human being. Perceiving the mystic truth inherent in every being is the key. Every one of us has the potential for enlightenment- one of the most prominent of Buddha's teachings.