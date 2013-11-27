Significance Of Wearing Nose Rings In Indian Culture

Nose piercing is an important custom which is followed by Indian women. In Hindu religion, there is no strict restriction on wearing the nose stud as in the case of a Mangalsutra. Therefore, both married as well as unmarried women can wear a nose stud. But why do Indian women wear nose rings? Let us explore.
The significance of wearing nose rings differs from region to region. Generally, the nose stud or 'nath' is worn by the bride on the day of her marriage according to the Hindu customs. There are many beliefs prevalent about the advent of nose rings in Indian culture.
The Custom Originated In The Middle East
According to some of these beliefs, the custom of wearing nose rings originated in the middle east and it supposedly came to India during the Mughal era in the 16th century. Besides this, we also find mentioned, the health benefits of wearing nose rings in the ancient Ayurvedic text, Sushruta Samhita. Whatever be the story of its origin, wearing nose rings or nose piercing is an important custom which is followed by Indian women. In Hindu religion,there is no strict restriction on wearing the nose stud as in the case of a Mangalsutra. Therefore, both married as well as unmarried women can wear a nose stud.This custom is not only prevalent among Hindu women but also among women of other religions as well.
Religious Significance Of Nose Rings
Generally, wearing nose rings is seen as a symbol of being married in many cultures across India. In Hinduism, the nose ring of a woman is removed at the death of her husband. Also, it is preferred that girls should get their nose pierced at the age of 16 which is traditionally the marriageable age. It is also seen as a way of paying respect and honour to Goddess Parvati, who is the Goddess of marriage.
Significance Of Nose Rings In Ayurveda
It is preferred that women wear nose rings on the left nostril since the nerves leading from the left nostril are associated with the female reproductive organs. Piercing the nose at this position helps in easing childbirth.
According to Ayurveda, piercing the nose near a particular node on the nostril helps in lessening the pain during monthly periods in women. Hence, girls as well as older women are supposed to wear nose rings.
Some More Beliefs
According to popular beliefs, the directly exhaled air of the wife affects the health of the husband. So, if the woman wears a nose ring, the air comes through an obstruction of the metal which apparently does not have any bad health effects. This is mostly a superstition which is popular in the eastern parts of India.
Apart from the significance and benefits, a nose ring is now a fashionable accessory too. Available in so many different and beautiful designs, it just adds to the beauty of every woman.
