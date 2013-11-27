Significance Of Wearing Nose Rings In Indian Culture

Nose piercing is an important custom which is followed by Indian women. In Hindu religion, there is no strict restriction on wearing the nose stud as in the case of a Mangalsutra. Therefore, both married as well as unmarried women can wear a nose stud. But why do Indian women wear nose rings? Let us explore.

The significance of wearing nose rings differs from region to region. Generally, the nose stud or 'nath' is worn by the bride on the day of her marriage according to the Hindu customs. There are many beliefs prevalent about the advent of nose rings in Indian culture.