Winters can be chilly but also it is that time of the year when people are in a festive mood. Like every year, this year too, 25 December is a day to remember and it is a day of joy and happiness for everyone. This year in 2020, let's understand the significance of Christmas wreath.

One of the most popular decorations put up on Christmas is the wreath. You will find the Christmas wreaths used in different ways and different settings in Christian households. Commonly, the Christmas wreath can be found hanging on the front door, walls, stairway and also as the centrepiece decoration on the dining table.

A Christmas wreath is usually made combining of the Holly, berries and the mistletoe. The wreath is made into a circular shape and is generally hung outside the house. A wreath is made from the leaves of the evergreens and is a symbol of strength.

Let us have a look as to why the Christmas wreath is so symbolic.

Meaning of Christmas Wreath

The term 'wreath' came from Middle English called as 'wrethe' which means a band or a twisted ring. Wreaths have been symbolically used for centuries. The circle-shaped wreath is for eternity or eternal life. As the circle has no beginning and no end, so does human life.

Significance of Christmas Wreath

The leaves and fruits which are combined to make a wreath are symbolic of the strength of life. A wreath always contains the leaves of evergreens which can withstand the cold and freezing weather. This symbolises courage and strength which humans should cultivate in order to overcome all the hardships of life.

The shape of the wreath also symbolises the crown of thorns which was put on Jesus' head, the resurrection and eternal life.

The berries and other fruits symbolise wealth and prosperity.

Types Of Wreaths

Wreaths mainly fall in two categories: The decorative Christmas wreath and the Advent wreath.

A Christmas wreath is usually decorative and symbolises courage and strength.

An Advent wreath is a part of the oral traditions. During the pre-Christian era, through the cold and dark months of winter, the people gathered wreaths and lighted fire as signs of hope for Spring. The 16th century Catholics and Protestants used wreaths as symbols to celebrate their hope in Christ.

Traditionally, an Advent wreath is made of four violets or rose candles in a circle of evergreens with a fifth candle in the middle. Each day, the candles are lighted before the evening meal, one candle for the first week, and then another each succeeding week until December 25th. The last candle is the one in the middle of the wreath. The lighting of this candle takes place on Christmas Eve and represents the birth of Jesus Christ.