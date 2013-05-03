Importance Of Friday In Islam

Specific Days Significant In Many Religions In Christianity and Judaism, both of which are Abrahamic religions, Sunday is the day of Sabbath or rest. It is the day when Christians go to church. Similarly in Islam, Friday is the day for prayer and festivities. In many Islamic countries, Friday is set as weekly off, generally combined with a Thursday or a Saturday. It is the first day of the week in these Islamic countries. However, very few people know the spiritual significance of Friday in Islam.

What Is Jummah? Most people believe that Jummah is just another way of saying that it is a Friday. But that is not true. Jummah means much more than a mere day. It basically refers to the special prayers offered by Muslims on Friday. Devout Muslims are expected to pray or read the namaz five times in a day. It is not compulsory for them to go to a mosque every day. But all the Muslims are expected to be at the mosque for namaz on Friday evening. This is the prayer of Jummah which is usually conducted by a muezzin.

Prayers During The Afternoon While the Namaz is recited five times a day, it is the noon prayers of a Friday that are more significant. One must leave any business in hand, and go for the prayers when called for. It is obligatory for men to offer these prayers. Generally, people in many countries take this break as a lunch break after the recitation of the Namaz. One should not skip Friday prayers for any reason whatsoever. Be it your business, office or studies, prayers are obligatory for all men.