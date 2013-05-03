ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Importance Of Friday In Islam

    By
    |

    You might have heard the greetings of 'Jummah Mubarak' many a times. But do you know what it means? This greeting is usually heard on Fridays which according to Islam is the holiest day of the week. In many religions there is a special day of the week that is considered holy.

    Importance Of Friday In Islam

    In monotheistic religions like Christianity, Islam and Judaism, there is one special holy day in the week.

    Array

    Specific Days Significant In Many Religions

    In Christianity and Judaism, both of which are Abrahamic religions, Sunday is the day of Sabbath or rest. It is the day when Christians go to church. Similarly in Islam, Friday is the day for prayer and festivities. In many Islamic countries, Friday is set as weekly off, generally combined with a Thursday or a Saturday. It is the first day of the week in these Islamic countries. However, very few people know the spiritual significance of Friday in Islam.
    Most Read:Important Teachings Of Islam

    Array

    What Is Jummah?

    Most people believe that Jummah is just another way of saying that it is a Friday. But that is not true. Jummah means much more than a mere day. It basically refers to the special prayers offered by Muslims on Friday. Devout Muslims are expected to pray or read the namaz five times in a day. It is not compulsory for them to go to a mosque every day. But all the Muslims are expected to be at the mosque for namaz on Friday evening. This is the prayer of Jummah which is usually conducted by a muezzin.

    Array

    Prayers During The Afternoon

    While the Namaz is recited five times a day, it is the noon prayers of a Friday that are more significant. One must leave any business in hand, and go for the prayers when called for. It is obligatory for men to offer these prayers. Generally, people in many countries take this break as a lunch break after the recitation of the Namaz. One should not skip Friday prayers for any reason whatsoever. Be it your business, office or studies, prayers are obligatory for all men.

    Array

    Some Rules Common Yet Obligatory

    Besides this, there are some more rules that need to be observed on a Friday, the most common of which are that one should necessarily take bath and wear washed and neat clothes on a Friday. Yet another common belief is that under no case should a person skip prayers continuously three times without a genuine reason. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had once said that ''there is no day more virtuous than a Friday. In it there is an hour when no one will pray to God except that God will hear his prayer.''

    In large Mosques like the Jamma Masjid in Delhi, crowd of thousands gathers to offer their special Friday prayers. Friday in Islam is a day for special prayer and festivities followed by it.Hence, is the importance of Friday in Islam.

    Read more about: islam religion friday
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue