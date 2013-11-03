8 Forms Of Goddess Lakshmi: Ashtalakshmi

Goddess Lakshmi is the Goddess of wealth, richness and prosperity. It is quite well known that Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped to gain wealth. But is it only money that counts as wealth? Apart from money there are other things also which is bestowed by Goddess Lakshmi. Wealth comes in the form of money, vehicles, prosperity, courage, patience, health, knowledge and children. All of these are achieved by worshipping the eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi.

Goddess Lakshmi has eight forms which are collectively known as Ashta Lakshmi. Each form has a significance. During Navratri as well as Diwali, these eight forms of Lakshmi are worshipped to achieve all the forms of wealth.

Let us have a look at these eight forms of Lakshmi or Ashtalakshmi.

Adi Lakshmi Or Mahalakshmi 'Adi' means eternal. This form of the Goddess signifies the never ending or eternal nature of the Goddess. This refers to the fact that wealth is endless. It has been there since the beginning of time and it will be there till the end of time. She is believed to be the daufghter of sage Bhrigu and is depicted carrying a lotus and a white flag in two hands and the other two hands are in Abhaya and Varada mudra. Dhana Lakshmi 'Dhana' means wealth in the form of money or gold. It is the usual form of wealth that is desired by most of us. By worshipping this form of Goddess Lakshmi, one can attain great riches and wealth. She is depicted carrying a ShankHa, Chakra, Kalash and a pot of nectar. Vijay Lakshmi: 'Vijay' means victory. Vijay Lakshmi form of the Goddess signifies courage, fearlessness and victory in everything one does. This form of wealth strengthens our character and makes us successful in all our ventures. She is depicted having eight arms and carrying Shankh, Chakra, sword, shield, Pasha, lotuses and the other two hands in Abhaya and Varada mudra. Dhairya Lakshmi: 'Dhairya' means patience. Worshipping Dhairya Lakshmi gives us the strength to endure all the hardships of our lives with patience. This form of wealth is extremely important to face the good times as well as bad times with equal ease. Dhanya Lakshmi 'Dhanya' means food grains. Since food is the basic neccessity of our life, worshipping Dhanya Lakshmi is of utmost importance. Worshipping this form of the Goddess is necessary to obtain food and remain nourished. She is depicted carrying sugarcane, paddy crops, bananas, gada, two lotuses and the other two hands are in Abhaya and Varada mudra. Vidya Lakshmi 'Vidya' means knowledge. To acquire all kinds of knowledge and skills, one must devotedly worship Vidya Lakshmi. She is depicted having six arms, two of her hands in Abhaya and Varada mudra and carrying Shankh, Chakra, bow and arrow and a Kalash in the other four hands. Santan Lakshmi 'Santan' means children. Santan Lakshmi is the Goddess of progeny and bestower of children. Children are our wealth and the basic unit of a family. So, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in the form of Santan Lakshmi to beget children and continue the name of the family. She is depicted carrying a baby in one of her hands, the other hand is in Abhaya mudra and carries a pasha, a sword, and two Kalash in the other hands. Gaj Lakshmi 'Gaj' means elephant. This form of Lakshmi symbolises the the vehicles that we use for transportation. It is believed that this form of Goddess Lakshmi helped Indra to regain His kingdom from the depth of the ocean. She is also depicted wirth four arms, two of her hands carry two lotuses and the other two are in Abhaya and Varada mudra.

These are the eight form of Goddess Lakshmi or Ashtalakshmi. So, worship Ashtalakshmi during this Navratri and Diwali and get blessed with wealth in all forms.