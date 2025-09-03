Teachers' Day 2025: Astrology Reveals These Zodiac Signs Make Most Inspiring Teachers, Are You One Of Them?

Eighth Day Of Onam 2025: How Pooradam Celebrations Unite Families In Festive Fun And Creativity

Onam is not just Kerala's grand harvest festival-it is also a cultural journey that unfolds over ten vibrant days. Each day carries its own rhythm, rituals, and meaning, gradually building towards the much-awaited Thiruvonam. Among these, the eighth day, Pooradam, holds a distinctive charm.

Pooradam is often described as the moment when devotion and creativity come together. It is the day when families shape humble clay figures, adorn them with flowers, and place them at the heart of the growing pookalam. This act transforms simple clay and blossoms into living symbols of heritage and anticipation. Pooradam is a reminder of grounding, unity, and preparation as households get ready to welcome King Mahabali with joy and reverence.

The Significance Of Pooradam

Pooradam is often described as the foundation day of Onam. Its name itself signifies firmness and unity. Beyond the flowers and rituals, Pooradam symbolises the spiritual bond between people and their traditions, reminding families to come together in preparation for the main days that follow-Uthradam and Thiruvonam.

The Ritual Of Clay Idols

The most distinctive tradition of Pooradam is the creation of clay figures called Ma or Poorada Uttigal. These simple conical or pyramid-shaped idols are made from freshly collected clay and represent Lord Vamana and King Mahabali. Once crafted, the idols are carefully placed in the centre of the pookalam (floral carpet) that has been expanding in beauty since Atham, the first day of Onam.

This act of placing clay figures within the floral design symbolises the welcoming of Onathappan-the divine guest of Onam-and the anticipation of Mahabali's visit.

Expanding The Pookalam

The floral carpet, or pookalam, grows more elaborate by Pooradam. Families continue to add new layers and colours of blossoms, weaving patterns that reflect both artistry and devotion. The clay figures resting at its heart bring together two creative energies-nature's vibrant flowers and the humble clay drawn from the earth.

Preparations For The Grand Days Ahead

Pooradam may be one of the quieter stages in the Onam calendar, but it carries a profound meaning. It is a day that links the earthiness of clay with the beauty of flowers, turning simple materials into sacred expressions of faith and welcome. By honouring Lord Vamana and King Mahabali through these rituals, families not only preserve tradition but also strengthen bonds within the household and the community.

As the festival edges closer to its climax, Pooradam acts as a bridge between preparation and celebration. It reminds us that the spirit of Onam is not found only in feasts or grandeur, but also in the small, thoughtful acts of devotion that bring people together in anticipation of joy, abundance, and togetherness.