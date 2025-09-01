Durga Puja 2025: Why Do Bengalis Wake Up At 4 AM On Mahalaya To Hear ‘Mahishasura Mardini'?

September 2025 Important Events In India: Everything You Need To Know About Spiritual And Cultural Festivals

For Bengalis across the globe, Mahalaya is not just a date on the calendar-it is a feeling, a ritual, and the symbolic drumroll to the grandeur of Durga Puja. This year it will be observed on 21 September 2025.

On this day, the first invocation of Goddess Durga is made, marking the end of Pitru Paksha (the fortnight dedicated to ancestors) and the beginning of Devi Paksha (the auspicious period of the Goddess).

Yet, the most iconic part of Mahalaya is something that unites generations: waking up at 4 AM to listen to the timeless radio broadcast of "Mahishasura Mardini", narrated by the legendary Birendra Krishna Bhadra.

The stillness of dawn, the goosebump-inducing chants, and the anticipation of Durga's arrival create an experience that is spiritual, cultural, and deeply emotional. But why exactly is this 4 AM tradition so sacred for Bengalis?

The Origins of Mahalaya: Myth Meets Ritual

Mahalaya is rooted in mythology. According to scriptures, Goddess Durga was created on this day by the collective energies of the gods to vanquish the demon king Mahishasura. Hence, Mahalaya symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of divine strength to protect humanity.

Ritualistically, this day also coincides with Tarpan, when offerings are made to forefathers, seeking their blessings. For Bengalis, it bridges reverence for ancestors and the fervent anticipation of Durga Puja, making it a spiritual turning point of the year.

The Birth of a Tradition: Radio, Sound, and Sentiment

The Mahalaya broadcast first began in 1931 on All India Radio. Birendra Krishna Bhadra's resonant voice reciting Sanskrit shlokas, interwoven with devotional songs and the story of Durga's victory, instantly became an immortal tradition. His narration of "Mahishasura Mardini" is now inseparable from the identity of Mahalaya.

Despite attempts to replace his voice with modern renditions, Bengalis continue to return to his original version, proving that nostalgia and authenticity carry unmatched power. Waking up at 4 AM has less to do with timing and more with preserving an inherited ritual that binds families together across decades.

Why 4 AM? The Symbolism Of Dawn

The significance of the 4 AM timing is not accidental. In Hindu philosophy, this period is considered Brahma Muhurta-the most sacred time of the day for spiritual practices. Listening to chants and hymns at dawn amplifies their power, cleansing the mind and preparing the soul for devotion.

For Bengalis, this hour signifies purity, hope, and the awakening of joy as the Goddess begins her journey from Mount Kailash to her maternal home on earth. Thus, the 4 AM broadcast is not just a radio program-it is a spiritual alignment with the cosmos.

A Cultural Alarm Clock Across Generations

Ask any Bengali, and they will tell you stories of Mahalaya mornings-grandparents waking up the household, radios blaring in sleepy neighbourhoods, and the magic of feeling Durga's presence in the air.

Today, with streaming platforms and YouTube, the broadcast is accessible anytime, yet families still insist on waking up at 4 AM, proving that some traditions transcend convenience. It is less about technology and more about honouring continuity, identity, and collective memory.

The Emotional Power Of Sound

The voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra has become an emotional anchor for Bengalis worldwide. It signals not only the arrival of Durga Puja but also nostalgia, belonging, and cultural pride.

Each verse builds anticipation, every song rekindles memories of childhood, and the haunting conch sounds stir deep emotions. This emotional connection is why, even in 2025, the practice remains unshaken-bridging modern lives with ancestral traditions.

Mahalaya in 2025: Radio, Digital Platforms, and Global Connect

In today's digital era, Mahalaya has moved far beyond radio. Families abroad tune in via apps and streaming services, while social media keeps the spirit alive through reels, poetry, and visual tributes.

Yet, whether in Kolkata, London, or New York, Bengalis still honor the 4 AM ritual, keeping alive a cultural thread that technology can modernize but never erase. Mahalaya in 2025 reminds us that faith and tradition are timeless, regardless of the medium.

Mahalaya is not merely about waking up early or listening to a broadcast. It is about invoking Durga's strength, cherishing ancestral blessings, and welcoming joy into our lives. As Durga Puja approaches, the morning of Mahalaya will once again resonate with chants, prayers, and the undying belief that the Goddess is on her way home.