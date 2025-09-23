Saraswati Puja 2025 Is On 30th September Or 1st October? Date, Time, Puja Rituals, And Mantras To Chant

Do Kashmiri Pandits Really Celebrate Navratri Differently? Their Unique Rituals Will Leave You Surprised! Yoga Spirituality oi-Deepannita Das

Navratri, the festival of nine nights, is celebrated across India with grandeur, colors, music, and devotion. But in Kashmir, Navratri carries a distinctly spiritual and austere flavor that sets it apart. For Kashmiri Pandits, this festival isn't just a seasonal celebration of Goddess Durga-it is deeply intertwined with their land, history, and the ever-present guardianship of Sharika Devi, the tutelary Goddess of Kashmir.

Unlike the lavish festivities elsewhere, Kashmiri Navratri is intimate, reflective, and grounded in both geography and devotion. This year Navratri has already begun on 22 September 2025 and it will continue till 02 October 2025. From pilgrimages to Hari Parbat to reciting the Sharika Stotra, the traditions here speak of a unique bond between the people, their homeland, and the divine.

Sharika Devi: The Guardian Goddess of Kashmir

Sharika Devi, also revered as Rajna or Maharajna, is considered the eternal protector of the valley. She is depicted with 18 arms, each carrying weapons or symbols of sovereignty, embodying total protection, completeness, and divine power.

Ancient texts like the Bringesh Samhita and Kalhana's Rajatarangini describe her as the cosmic force guarding Kashmir from evil. For Kashmiri Pandits, worship of Sharika Devi was never merely seasonal-it was a continuous acknowledgment of her guardianship. Every ritual, every prayer, reflected gratitude and reliance on her protective presence.

Hari Parbat: A Hill Born of Divine Intervention

In Kashmiri tradition, Hari Parbat hill itself is considered the Goddess. Legend tells that when demons threatened the valley, Sharika Devi transformed into a bird and dropped a pebble in their path. The pebble grew into the hill of Hari Parbat, crushing the demons and becoming her abode.

This makes Kashmiri Navratri unique-the geography itself is sacred. Unlike other Shakti traditions where temples house the deity, here the land embodies the divine, creating a spiritual connection between worshippers and their homeland. Visiting Hari Parbat during Navratri is as much about honoring the Goddess as it is about affirming the sacredness of Kashmir itself.

What Is Krech Puja?

Krech Puja is a traditional ritual observed by Kashmiri Pandits during the festival of Navratri, particularly as part of the worship of Sharika Devi at Hari Parbat.

The term "Krech" refers to a sacred offering or ritual act performed to honor the Goddess. In this puja, devotees offer specific items such as turmeric, rice (tahar), flowers, and fruits to the deity, symbolizing purity, devotion, and the sustenance of life.

Unlike other Navratri celebrations across India, Krech Puja emphasizes austerity, discipline, and intimate household devotion rather than grand public ceremonies. It also often includes the recitation of Sharika Stotra and hymns, linking spiritual practice to the protection and guardianship of the valley of Kashmir.

What Is Jagarna?

Jagarna is a traditional practice observed during Navratri and other religious occasions, particularly by Kashmiri Pandits. It involves night-long devotional singing and recitation of spiritual hymns in honor of the Goddess or deities. The term "Jagarna" comes from the Sanskrit word "Jagran", meaning "awakening," symbolizing keeping the divine presence alive through song and devotion.

Families gather in homes or temples, singing bhajans, Sharika Stotras, and other sacred verses, often accompanied by simple musical instruments. The night becomes a space of spiritual reflection, communal bonding, and inner calm, fostering a serene and sacred atmosphere that strengthens faith and devotion.

How Navratri In Kashmir Is Different

Kashmiri Pandit Navratri is markedly austere compared to the grandeur seen elsewhere. Families observe strict fasts and recite hymns dedicated to Sharika Devi. A central offering is tahar, or turmeric rice, symbolizing simplicity, purity, and devotion.

Pilgrimage to Hari Parbat during these nine nights forms the spiritual heart of the festival. The rituals reflect a fusion of household devotion with sacred geography, emphasizing discipline, patience, and deep reverence over public display or extravagance.

Sharika Devi's 18 arms are not merely decorative-they represent cosmic completeness. In Kashmiri belief, the number 18 resonates with spiritual wholeness, echoing the 18 Puranas and the 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita.

Each arm, carrying a weapon or symbol, conveys that no aspect of life-material, spiritual, or protective-is beyond her dominion. Devotees worship her during Navratri to reaffirm that the divine presence encompasses every sphere of existence, bringing reassurance and cosmic alignment.

Historical texts show that Kashmiri rulers held Sharika Devi in high esteem. Kalhana's Rajatarangini recounts kings making offerings at her shrine, seeking blessings before battles or political decisions.

For the community, this meant that Navratri was not only devotional but also tied to the sovereignty and safety of the land itself. Worshipping Sharika Devi symbolized aligning both family and kingdom under her protection-a tradition unique to Kashmir.

A Forgotten Navratri And Its Survival

Over time, the wider Durga and Kali traditions eclipsed the Sharika-centered Navratri. The displacement of Kashmiri Pandits further disrupted these customs. Yet, the memory survives-in exiled rituals, Sharika Stotra recitations, and pilgrimages to Hari Parbat on Navreh and Navratri.

This lesser-known festival reflects a profound truth: divinity is rooted not just in time but also in place and memory. Even if forgotten by mainstream India, Kashmiri Navratri remains a spiritual testament to devotion intertwined with homeland, history, and heritage.

While mainstream celebrations focus on spectacle, the Kashmiri Navratri teaches that true devotion is intimate, grounded, and enduring, proving that spirituality can thrive even amid adversity, memory, and displacement.