Kartik Maas 2025: Want To Change Your Luck? Try These Powerful Vishnu Remedies For Success

Gautam Gambhir Turns 44: All About The Spartan Mentality That Fuels His Incredible Fitness Regime

Amid Young KBC 17 Contestant's Trolling, Know Why A Little Overconfidence In Kids Beats Growing Up Fearful

‘Last Night With My Firecracker’, Tara Sutaria Posts: Tracing The Timeline Of Her Bond With Veer Pahariya

From Kareena Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Who Stole the Show At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party 2025!

Diwali 2025 Countdown: Plan Ahead With Dates, Timings, Muhurats From Dhanteras To Bhai Dooj Yoga Spirituality oi-Riny John

Diwali is right around the corner and isn't just a single day of festivities, it's a beautiful five-day celebration filled with traditions, rituals, and family moments. From the first gleam of Dhanteras to the warmth of Bhai Dooj, every day has its own charm and significance. If you're planning ahead for 2025, here's everything you need to know about dates, timings, and the auspicious muhurats to make the most of this 'Festival of Lights'.

Photo Credit: Instagram@idcc_network

Day 1: Dhanteras - The Start Of Festive Cheer

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities, and it's all about prosperity and good fortune. Traditionally, this is the day to worship Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber. It's also considered lucky to buy gold, silver, or other metal items.

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Auspicious Time (Muhurats):

Pradosh Kaal: 5:49 PM - 8:18 PM

5:49 PM - 8:18 PM Vrishabha Kaal: 6:55 PM - 8:50 PM

Lighting diyas, cleaning your home, and making small purchases are some of the ways people welcome prosperity on Dhanteras. Even if you skip the shopping, a simple puja at home sets a positive tone for the rest of the festival.

Day 2: Choti Diwali - Tiny Diyas, Big Joy

The day before Diwali, known as Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi, is all about cleansing and preparation. This day has a slightly lighter, playful vibe. Early morning oil baths, prayers to Yama (the god of death), and lighting small diyas set the stage for the main celebration.

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Auspicious Time (Muhurats):

Pradosh Kaal: 5:58 PM - 8:25 PM

5:58 PM - 8:25 PM Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM - 9:03 PM

It's the perfect day to start decorating your home with lights, rangolis, and flowers. Think of it as the festival's warm-up-small gestures, big joy.

Day 3: Diwali - The Festival of Lights

Finally, the day everyone waits for-Diwali! The focus is on Lakshmi Puja, seeking blessings for wealth, happiness, and good health. Homes glow with diyas, streets twinkle with lights, and the night sky bursts into colours with fireworks.

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM - 8:18 PM

Whether you go traditional with a full puja or keep it simple with diyas and sweets, this is the heart of Diwali. It's also the perfect time for family get-togethers and exchanging gifts.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja - A Feast of Gratitude

Govardhan Puja, also called Annakut, celebrates Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from torrential rains. Today is about offering gratitude, especially through food. People prepare a variety of vegetarian dishes and create small hill-like arrangements of food offerings.

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Auspicious Times (Muhurats):

Morning: 6:26 AM - 8:42 AM

6:26 AM - 8:42 AM Evening: 3:29 PM - 5:44 PM

It's a day to connect with nature, share meals, and enjoy a slightly quieter but meaningful celebration.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj - Celebrating the Bond

Bhai Dooj is the final day of Diwali festivities and all about the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their well-being, while brothers give gifts in return.

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Auspicious Time (Muhurats): October 22, 8:16 PM - October 23, 10:46 PM

Even if you live far from siblings, a video call, shared sweets, or small gifts can keep the tradition alive. It's a day of love, laughter, and familial warmth.

Photo Credit: Instagram@idcc_network

Don't think Diwali is only about lighting diyas and indulging in sweets, the perfect occasion to partake in rituals, strengthen family bonds, and cherish moments of gratitude. Knowing the dates, timings, and muhurats for each of the five days in 2025 can help you plan ahead, whether it's shopping, decorating, or simply spending quality time with loved ones. So light up your home, enjoy the sweets, and make every day of this Diwali celebration special.